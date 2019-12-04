En raison d’appels à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

9h-10h

XTC - Making plans for nigel
Baxter DURY - Slumlord
MINUIT – Cafeine
Hubert-Félix THIEFAINE - Lorelei sebasto cha
Girma BEYENE/Akale WUBE - Enken yèlélénbesh
Rachid TAHA – Minouche
TITO & TARANTULA - After dark
Richard DE BORDEAUX/Daniel BERETTA - La drogue
BLACK PUMAS – Fire
MADJO - Le nid des 100 soucis
JUNIORE - Ah bah d'accord
CALYPSO ROSE - Calypso Blues
Silvain VANOT - Il fait soleil
Brittany HOWARD - Stay high
Patti SMITH - Smells like teen spirit  

11h-12h

KATERINE – Bonhommes
SIMON & GARFUNKEL - Mrs. Robinson
THE INSPECTOR CLUZO - The run
Alain BASHUNG - Les mots bleus
BIG THIEF – Not
Marianne FAITHFULL/Nick CAVE - The gypsy faerie queen
Bertrand BELIN/Barbara CARLOTTI – Lentement
ALABAMA 3 - Woke up this morning
GROUPE MOSTLA -  L'amour c'est mieux
Mark RONSON/Anderson PAAK  - Then there were two
113 - Tonton du bled
ANGELE – Perdus
CIGARETTES AFTER SEX – Touch

