En raison d’appels à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

9h-10h

XTC - Making plans for nigel

Baxter DURY - Slumlord

MINUIT – Cafeine

Hubert-Félix THIEFAINE - Lorelei sebasto cha

Girma BEYENE/Akale WUBE - Enken yèlélénbesh

Rachid TAHA – Minouche

TITO & TARANTULA - After dark

Richard DE BORDEAUX/Daniel BERETTA - La drogue

BLACK PUMAS – Fire

MADJO - Le nid des 100 soucis

JUNIORE - Ah bah d'accord

CALYPSO ROSE - Calypso Blues

Silvain VANOT - Il fait soleil

Brittany HOWARD - Stay high

Patti SMITH - Smells like teen spirit

11h-12h

KATERINE – Bonhommes

SIMON & GARFUNKEL - Mrs. Robinson

THE INSPECTOR CLUZO - The run

Alain BASHUNG - Les mots bleus

BIG THIEF – Not

Marianne FAITHFULL/Nick CAVE - The gypsy faerie queen

Bertrand BELIN/Barbara CARLOTTI – Lentement

ALABAMA 3 - Woke up this morning

GROUPE MOSTLA - L'amour c'est mieux

Mark RONSON/Anderson PAAK - Then there were two

113 - Tonton du bled

ANGELE – Perdus

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX – Touch