Programme musical de France Inter du vendredi 6 décembre

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d’une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
9h-9h40
- Christine Salem – Malangé
- Anderson Paak/Smokey Robinson - Make It Better
- Pierre Vassiliu - Qui C'est Celui-Là
- Seasick Steve - Gentle On My Mind
- Delgres - Lanme La
- Tok Tok Tok - 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover
- Moodoid - Je Suis La Montagne
- Jeanne Added - Both Sides
- Gérard Manset/Deus - Animal On Est Mal
- > 11h-12h
- Tiggs Da Author – Georgia
- Camille - Que Je T'aime
- Little Simz – Offence
- Jacques Higelin - Aujourd'hui La Crise
- The Black Keys – Go
- M/Matthieu Chedid/Billie Chedid – Massaï
- The Roots/Cody Chesnutt - The Seed (2.0)
- Katerine - Déshabillez Moi
- The Good, The Bad & The Queen/Damon Albarn - Nineteen Seventeen
- La Femme - Nous Etions Deux
- Kraftwerk - Les Mannequins
- Lizzo – Juice
- Zao - Ancien Combattant
- Tinariwen/Micah Nelson - Taqka Tarha
- The Specials - Ghost Town
- > 12h-12h30
- Baxter Dury - Slumlord
- Minuit – Cafeine
- Hubert-Félix Thiefaine - Lorelei Sebasto Cha
- Girma Beyene/Akale Wube - Enken Yèlélénbesh
- Rachid Taha – Minouche
- > 12h30 - 13h
- Richard De Bordeaux/Daniel Beretta - La Drogue
- Black Pumas – Fire
- Madjo - Le Nid Des 100 Soucis
- Juniore - Ah Bah D'accord
- Calypso Rose - Calypso Blues
- Silvain Vanot - Il Fait Soleil
- Brittany Howard - Stay High
- Patti Smith - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- > 13h30-14h30
- Groupe Mostla - L'amour C'est Mieux
- Mark Ronson/Anderson Paak - Then There Were Two
- 113 - Tonton Du Bled
- Angele – Perdus
- Cigarettes After Sex – TouchThe Velvet Underground/Nico – Sunday Morning
- Queens Of The Stone Age - The Way You Used To Do
- Gong/Dashiell Hedayat – Chrysler
- Laura Cahen - La Complainte Du Soleil
- The Stranglers - The European Female
- Arthur H/Feist - La Chanson De Satie
- Lizzo - Truth Hurts
- Djeuhdjoah/Lieutenant Nicholson - Tout Le Monde Pense
- Daniele Luppi/Parquet Courts - Soul And Cigarette
- Batlik - L'art De La Défaite
- Bebel Gilberto - Sun Is Shining
- The Fugees/Lauryn Hill - Fu-Gee-La
- > 14h30-15h
- The Teskey Brothers - So Caught Up
- Jeanne Moreau - India Song
- Stephan Eicher – Prisonnière
- Brigitte Fontaine - Lettre À Monsieur Le Chef De Gare De La Tour De Carol
- Roseaux/Blick Bassy – Kaät
- The Mash - Suicide Is Painless
- Chet Baker - Alone Together
- Enchantee Julia/Oscar Emch - Le Salon