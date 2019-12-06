Programme musical de France Inter du vendredi 6 décembre

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d’une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

9h-9h40

  • Christine Salem – Malangé
  • Anderson Paak/Smokey Robinson - Make It Better
  • Pierre Vassiliu - Qui C'est Celui-Là
  • Seasick Steve - Gentle On My Mind
  • Delgres - Lanme La
  • Tok Tok Tok - 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover
  • Moodoid - Je Suis La Montagne
  • Jeanne Added - Both Sides
  • Gérard Manset/Deus - Animal On Est Mal
  • > 11h-12h
  • Tiggs Da Author – Georgia
  • Camille - Que Je T'aime
  • Little Simz – Offence
  • Jacques Higelin - Aujourd'hui La Crise
  • The Black Keys – Go
  • M/Matthieu Chedid/Billie Chedid – Massaï
  • The Roots/Cody Chesnutt - The Seed (2.0)
  • Katerine - Déshabillez Moi
  • The Good, The Bad & The Queen/Damon Albarn - Nineteen Seventeen
  • La Femme - Nous Etions Deux
  • Kraftwerk - Les Mannequins
  • Lizzo – Juice
  • Zao - Ancien Combattant
  • Tinariwen/Micah Nelson - Taqka Tarha
  • The Specials - Ghost Town
  • > 12h-12h30
  • Baxter Dury - Slumlord
  • Minuit – Cafeine
  • Hubert-Félix Thiefaine - Lorelei Sebasto Cha
  • Girma Beyene/Akale Wube - Enken Yèlélénbesh
  • Rachid Taha – Minouche
  • > 12h30 - 13h
  • Richard De Bordeaux/Daniel Beretta - La Drogue
  • Black Pumas – Fire
  • Madjo - Le Nid Des 100 Soucis
  • Juniore - Ah Bah D'accord
  • Calypso Rose - Calypso Blues
  • Silvain Vanot - Il Fait Soleil
  • Brittany Howard - Stay High
  • Patti Smith - Smells Like Teen Spirit
  • > 13h30-14h30
  • Groupe Mostla - L'amour C'est Mieux
  • Mark Ronson/Anderson Paak - Then There Were Two
  • 113 - Tonton Du Bled
  • Angele – Perdus
  • Cigarettes After Sex – TouchThe Velvet Underground/Nico – Sunday Morning
  • Queens Of The Stone Age - The Way You Used To Do
  • Gong/Dashiell Hedayat – Chrysler
  • Laura Cahen - La Complainte Du Soleil
  • The Stranglers - The European Female
  • Arthur H/Feist - La Chanson De Satie
  • Lizzo - Truth Hurts
  • Djeuhdjoah/Lieutenant Nicholson - Tout Le Monde Pense
  • Daniele Luppi/Parquet Courts - Soul And Cigarette
  • Batlik - L'art De La Défaite
  • Bebel Gilberto - Sun Is Shining
  • The Fugees/Lauryn Hill - Fu-Gee-La
  • > 14h30-15h
  • The Teskey Brothers - So Caught Up
  • Jeanne Moreau - India Song
  • Stephan Eicher – Prisonnière
  • Brigitte Fontaine - Lettre À Monsieur Le Chef De Gare De La Tour De Carol
  • Roseaux/Blick Bassy – Kaät 
  • The Mash - Suicide Is Painless
  • Chet Baker - Alone Together
  • Enchantee Julia/Oscar Emch - Le Salon
Programme musical de France Inter du vendredi 6 décembre
