France Inter en direct du lundi 09 décembre 2019
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- ROSEAUXHeart & Soul (feat. Olle Nyman)2019
- ALICE CLARKKeep it hid2010
- Bonnie Banane & ChassolFeu au lac2018
- FOUKIPositif2019
- Tyler The CreatorI think2019
- CatastropheL'amour tout nu2018
- LOMEPALÉvidemment2018
- NICOLAS JAARProblems with the sun2011
- ARTHUR HL'autre côté de la luneLabel : POLYDOR2014
- JOY CROOKESLondon mine2019
- The STREETSLet's push things forward2002
- NEKFEUTricheur (feat. DAMSO)2019
- D'ANGELODevil's pie
- JULIETTE GRECODESHABILLEZ MOILabel : PHILIPS1969
- LOYLE CARNERLoose ends (feat.Jorja Smith)2019
- Cannibale, Nicolas Camus, Antoine Simoni, Gaspard Mace, Cyrill MaudedelondeAu revoir2018
