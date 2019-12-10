Programmation musicale du mardi 10 décembre 2019

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d’une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
13h...
Young Thug / Lil Uzi Vert - What’s the move
Lolo Zouai - Moi
Nôze - L'inconnu du placard
Haim - Summer girl
Nino Ferrer - Le blues anti-bourgeois
The Band - The weight
France Gall - C'est pas facile d'être une fille
Nekfeu / Vanessa Paradis - Dans l'univers
James Blake - The wilhelm scream
Agnes Obel - Island of doom
Malik Djoudi - Dis moi qu't'y penses
Van Morrison - Astral weeks
Aretha Franklin - God bless the child
Billie Holiday - Lentement
Tinariwen / Cass McCombs - Kel tinawen
Melissa Laveaux - Nan fond bois
Victor Deme - Djon'maya
Niska - Du lundi au lundi
Kanye West - Follow god
Dinah Washington - Backwater blues
Charles Aznavour - La bohême
The National - Oblivions
Yelli Yelli - Terre de mon poème
Georges Moustaki - Les amours finissent un jour
Massive Attack / Hope Sandoval - Paradise circus
Alain Souchon - Âme fifties
Lucy Dacus - In the air tonight