Programmation musicale du mardi 10 décembre 2019

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d’une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

13h...

Young Thug / Lil Uzi Vert - What’s the move

Lolo Zouai - Moi

Nôze - L'inconnu du placard

Haim - Summer girl

Nino Ferrer - Le blues anti-bourgeois

The Band - The weight

France Gall - C'est pas facile d'être une fille

Nekfeu / Vanessa Paradis - Dans l'univers

James Blake - The wilhelm scream

Agnes Obel - Island of doom

Malik Djoudi - Dis moi qu't'y penses

Van Morrison - Astral weeks

Aretha Franklin - God bless the child

Billie Holiday - Lentement

Tinariwen / Cass McCombs - Kel tinawen

Melissa Laveaux - Nan fond bois

Victor Deme - Djon'maya

Niska - Du lundi au lundi

Kanye West - Follow god

Dinah Washington - Backwater blues

Charles Aznavour - La bohême

The National - Oblivions

Yelli Yelli - Terre de mon poème

Georges Moustaki - Les amours finissent un jour

Massive Attack / Hope Sandoval - Paradise circus

Alain Souchon - Âme fifties

Lucy Dacus - In the air tonight

