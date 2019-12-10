En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d’une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

11h - 12h

Bob Marley/The Wailers - Exodus
Mesparrow - Ne Me Change Pas
Metronomy - Walking In The Dark
Kat Onoma - La Chambre
Charles Wright/The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm B - Express Yourself
M/Matthieu Chedid - Thérapie
Francois & The Atlas Mountains/François Marry - Les Plus Beaux
Michael Kiwanuka - Hero
G Love/Special Sauce - Baby's Got Sauce
Propellerheads/Shirley Bassey - History Repeating
L’epee/Emmanuelle Seigner/The Liminanas - Springfield 61
Lauryn Hill/Nina Simone - Feeling Good
La Feline - Le Royaume
Leonard Cohen - Happens To The Heart
Badmarsh & Shri - Signs

Programmation musicale du mardi 10 décembre 2019
