France Inter en direct du vendredi 13 décembre 2019

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d’une organisation syndicale représentative de Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

Voici la liste des titres diffusés entre 7h et 9h

Crosby stills et Nash - Long time gone. Bon iver - Faith. Alain Souchon – Presque. Christine and the queens – Nuit 17 à 52. Jungle- House in La. Mélodie Lauret – Minuit quelque part. Billie Eilish – Everything I wanted. Myth Syzer – Le code. Tyler the creator – Earfquake. Nina Simone - Tell me more and more and the some. Pierre Barouh – Le Tour du monde. Nathalie Prass – Short court style. Vincent Delerm – Je ne sais pas si c’est pour tout le monde. Al Green – How can you mend a broken heart. Al Green – How can you mend a broken heart. Roxy Music/Bryan Ferry – Love is the drug. Celeste – She’s may sunshine. Hervé – La peur des mots. Piers Faccini – Reste la marée. Timber Timbre – Black Water. Lous and the Yakuza – Dilemme. Rosalia – Pienso en tu mirà. Ms Dynamite – Dy-na-mi-tee. Baloji – Soleil de volt. Manu Chao – Je ne t’aime plus mon amour. YBN Cordae/Anderson Paak – RNP. Aloise Sauvage – Jimy. Franck Ocean – Dhl. Jane Birkin – L’aquaboniste. L/ Rapahele Lannadere – Mes lèvres. James Brown – All the way. Van Morrison - T.B Sheets