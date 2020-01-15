En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

Le programme musical de France Inter
Le programme musical de France Inter © Getty

10h > 11h

Claude Nougaro - Déjeuner Sur L'herbe

Patrick Watson - Dream For Dreaming

Lhasa - La Confession

Cibelle - Underneath The Mango Tree

Jain - Miriam Makeba

Chris Garneau - Winter Song No2

Pomme - Je Sais Pas Danser

Undisputed Truth - Law Of The Land 

Vampire Weekend – Sympathy

Pharrell Williams – Happy

Vaudou Game/Roger Damawuzan - Pas Contente

Alex Beaupain - Pas Plus Le Jour Que La Nuit

Barbara – Marienbad

Raphael Saadiq - 100 Yard Dash

Tyler The Creator – Earfquake

Serge Gainsbourg - En Melody 

Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter
Voir plus
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mercredi 15 janvier 2020
France Inter en direct du lundi 13 janvier 2020
France Inter en direct du dimanche 12 janvier 2020
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.