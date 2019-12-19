En raison d’appels à la grève émanant de plusieurs organisations syndicales portant sur le projet de réforme des retraites, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

13h > 14h 

Crosby stills et Nash - Long time gone

Bon iver - Faith

Alain Souchon – Presque

Christine and the queens – Nuit 17 à 52

Jungle- House in La

Mélodie Lauret – Minuit quelque part 

Billie Eilish – Everything I wanted

Flavien Berger – Gravité

Darkside – Paper trails 

Myth Syzer – Le code

Tyler the creator – Earfquake

Nina Simone - Tell me more and more and the some

Pierre Barouh – Le Tour du monde 

Nathalie Prass – Short court style

Vincent Delerm – Je ne sais pas si c’est pour tout le monde

Al Green – How can you mend a broken heart

Roxy Music/Bryan Ferry – Love is the drug

Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter
Voir plus
France Inter en direct du jeudi 19 décembre 2019
La programmation musicale du jeudi 19 décembre 2019
La programmation musicale du jeudi 19 décembre 2019
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.