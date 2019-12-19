France Inter en direct du jeudi 19 décembre 2019

En raison d’appels à la grève émanant de plusieurs organisations syndicales portant sur le projet de réforme des retraites, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
13h > 14h
Crosby stills et Nash - Long time gone
Bon iver - Faith
Alain Souchon – Presque
Christine and the queens – Nuit 17 à 52
Jungle- House in La
Mélodie Lauret – Minuit quelque part
Billie Eilish – Everything I wanted
Flavien Berger – Gravité
Darkside – Paper trails
Myth Syzer – Le code
Tyler the creator – Earfquake
Nina Simone - Tell me more and more and the some
Pierre Barouh – Le Tour du monde
Nathalie Prass – Short court style
Vincent Delerm – Je ne sais pas si c’est pour tout le monde
Al Green – How can you mend a broken heart
Roxy Music/Bryan Ferry – Love is the drug