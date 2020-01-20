En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

13h10...

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
Laurent Voulzy - Le Coeur Grenadine
Le Flegmatic - A Découvert
The Kinks - Dead End Street
Benny Sings - So Far So Good
Nord - L'amour S'en Va
Lost/Camelia Jordana - Fi 3lemi (Mon Drapeau)
Fka Twigs/Future - Holy Terrain
Mayer Hawthorne - Green Eyed Love
Clara Luciani - Ma Soeur
Travis Scott - Highest In The Room
Bill Withers - Naked & Warm (Heaven! Oh! Heaven!)
Octave Noire - Un Nouveau Monde
Agnes Obel - Island Of Doom
Flavien Berger – Brutalisme 

