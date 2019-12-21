Le programme musical de France Inter
France Inter en direct du samedi 21 décembre 2019
53 minutes
Programmation musicale
- OUTLINESLucky boy
- CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENSComme si on s'aimait2018
- ROSALIAAute cuture2019
- Polo & PanCanopée (radio edit)Label : EKLEROSHOCK2016
- FRANK OCEANWhite Ferrari2016
- MARIE-FLOREQcc2019
- BOOBAScarface2011
- BILLIE EILISHBad guy2019
- VENDREDI SUR MEREncore2019
- NILUFER YANYAThanks 4 nothing2018
- FEU CHATTERTONLa malinche2014
- Aldous HardingFixture picture2019
- VIOLENT FEMMESBlister in the sun
- ALAIN BASHUNGFAITES MONTER
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter