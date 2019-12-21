Le programme musical de France Inter
France Inter en direct du samedi 21 décembre 2019
46 minutes
Programmation musicale
- CHILLY GONZALESOctober 3rd2018
- BOB DYLANMan gave names to all the animalsLabel : CBS
- Leo FERRELA "THE NANA"
- Iggy PopLoves missing2019
- LA FEMMESur La Planche 2013
- THE CUREA FORESTLabel : POLYDOR1980
- Malik DjoudiDis moi qu't'y penses2019
- SOAPKILLSYa Jarha
- BARBAGALLOCA TU ME2014
- TAME IMPALAIt might be time (radio edit)2019
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter