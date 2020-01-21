La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

13h > 14h

Lous And The Yakuza - Dilemme

Ponko/Marie-Pierra Kakoma Daft Punk/Pharrell Williams/Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky

Nosfell/Daniel Darc - La Romance Des Cruels

Ayo - Beautiful

Jane Birkin/Mickey 3d - Je M'appelle Jane

Radiohead - Idioteque

Abel Cheret - L'amour Saignant

Mgmt - Kids

Fred Nevche - Vas-Tu Freiner

Cigarettes After Sex - Heavenly

Youn-Sun Nah - Sans Toi

Vincent Delerm - Vie Varda

Madonna - The Power Of Good-Bye

Julien Baer - Drôle De Situation

Rex Orange County - 10/10

Pulp - Common People

14h > 15h

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

Albin De La Simone/Emiliana Torrini - Moi Moi

Tame Impala - It Might Be Time

Babx/Camelia Jordana - Je Ne T'ai Jamais Aimé

Peter Bjorn And John Young - Folks

Arno - Tjip Tjip C'est Fini

Tom Waits - Downtown Train

Juliette Greco - Le Monsieur Et Le Jeune Homme

Roseaux/Blick Bassy - Kaät

Amadou & Mariam - Coulibaly

Aloïse Sauvage - Jimy

Vanessa Da Mata/Ben Harper - Boa Sorte (Good Luck)

Severin/Katerine - Contrôle Ta Samba

Iggy Pop - Loves Missing

David Bowie - Life On Mars

Ibrahim Maalouf - Happy Face