La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
13h > 14h
Lous And The Yakuza - Dilemme
Ponko/Marie-Pierra Kakoma Daft Punk/Pharrell Williams/Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky
Nosfell/Daniel Darc - La Romance Des Cruels
Ayo - Beautiful
Jane Birkin/Mickey 3d - Je M'appelle Jane
Radiohead - Idioteque
Abel Cheret - L'amour Saignant
Mgmt - Kids
Fred Nevche - Vas-Tu Freiner
Cigarettes After Sex - Heavenly
Youn-Sun Nah - Sans Toi
Vincent Delerm - Vie Varda
Madonna - The Power Of Good-Bye
Julien Baer - Drôle De Situation
Rex Orange County - 10/10
Pulp - Common People
14h > 15h
Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
Albin De La Simone/Emiliana Torrini - Moi Moi
Tame Impala - It Might Be Time
Babx/Camelia Jordana - Je Ne T'ai Jamais Aimé
Peter Bjorn And John Young - Folks
Arno - Tjip Tjip C'est Fini
Tom Waits - Downtown Train
Juliette Greco - Le Monsieur Et Le Jeune Homme
Roseaux/Blick Bassy - Kaät
Amadou & Mariam - Coulibaly
Aloïse Sauvage - Jimy
Vanessa Da Mata/Ben Harper - Boa Sorte (Good Luck)
Severin/Katerine - Contrôle Ta Samba
Iggy Pop - Loves Missing
David Bowie - Life On Mars
Ibrahim Maalouf - Happy Face