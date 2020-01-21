En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

13h > 14h

Lous And The Yakuza - Dilemme 

Ponko/Marie-Pierra Kakoma Daft Punk/Pharrell Williams/Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky

Nosfell/Daniel Darc - La Romance Des Cruels 

Ayo - Beautiful 

Jane Birkin/Mickey 3d - Je M'appelle Jane 

Radiohead - Idioteque 

Abel Cheret - L'amour Saignant 

Mgmt - Kids 

Fred Nevche - Vas-Tu Freiner

Cigarettes After Sex - Heavenly 

Youn-Sun Nah - Sans Toi 

Vincent Delerm - Vie Varda 

Madonna - The Power Of Good-Bye

Julien Baer - Drôle De Situation

Rex Orange County - 10/10

Pulp - Common People

14h > 15h

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black 

Albin De La Simone/Emiliana Torrini - Moi Moi 

Tame Impala - It Might Be Time 

Babx/Camelia Jordana - Je Ne T'ai Jamais Aimé 

Peter Bjorn And John Young - Folks 

Arno - Tjip Tjip C'est Fini 

Tom Waits - Downtown Train 

Juliette Greco - Le Monsieur Et Le Jeune Homme 

Roseaux/Blick Bassy - Kaät 

Amadou & Mariam - Coulibaly 

Aloïse Sauvage - Jimy 

Vanessa Da Mata/Ben Harper - Boa Sorte (Good Luck) 

Severin/Katerine - Contrôle Ta Samba 

Iggy Pop - Loves Missing 

David Bowie - Life On Mars 

Ibrahim Maalouf - Happy Face 

Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter
Voir plus
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.