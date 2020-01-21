La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

7h > 8h

Prince - Nothing Compares 2 U

Christine And The Queens - Comme Si On S'aimait

Rosalia - Aute Cuture

Polo & Pan – Canopée

Frank Ocean - White Ferrari

Marie-Flore – Qcc

Booba – Scarface

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Vendredi Sur Mer – Encore

Nilufer Yanya - Thanks 4 Nothing

Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun

Feu Chatterton - La Malinche

Axel Bauer - Cargo de Nuit

Aldous Harding - Fixture Picture

Alain Bashung - Faites Monter

The Xx – Infinity

Jaune - En Sommeil

8h > 9h

Leonie Pernet - Les Pères Pleurent En Écho

Xtc - Making Plans For Nigel

Baxter Dury - Slumlord

Minuit – Cafeine

Hubert-Félix Thiefaine - Lorelei Sebasto Cha

Girma Beyene/Akale Wube - Enken Yèlélénbesh

Rachid Taha – Minouche

Tito & Tarantula - After Dark

Richard De Bordeaux/Daniel Beretta - La Drogue

Black Pumas – Fire

Madjo - Le Nid Des 100 Soucis

Juniore - Ah Bah D'accord

Calypso Rose - Calypso Blues

Silvain Vanot - Il Fait Soleil

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Patti Smith - Smells Like Teen Spirit