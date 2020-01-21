La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
7h > 8h
Prince - Nothing Compares 2 U
Christine And The Queens - Comme Si On S'aimait
Rosalia - Aute Cuture
Polo & Pan – Canopée
Frank Ocean - White Ferrari
Marie-Flore – Qcc
Booba – Scarface
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Vendredi Sur Mer – Encore
Nilufer Yanya - Thanks 4 Nothing
Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun
Feu Chatterton - La Malinche
Axel Bauer - Cargo de Nuit
Aldous Harding - Fixture Picture
Alain Bashung - Faites Monter
The Xx – Infinity
Jaune - En Sommeil
8h > 9h
Leonie Pernet - Les Pères Pleurent En Écho
Xtc - Making Plans For Nigel
Baxter Dury - Slumlord
Minuit – Cafeine
Hubert-Félix Thiefaine - Lorelei Sebasto Cha
Girma Beyene/Akale Wube - Enken Yèlélénbesh
Rachid Taha – Minouche
Tito & Tarantula - After Dark
Richard De Bordeaux/Daniel Beretta - La Drogue
Black Pumas – Fire
Madjo - Le Nid Des 100 Soucis
Juniore - Ah Bah D'accord
Calypso Rose - Calypso Blues
Silvain Vanot - Il Fait Soleil
Brittany Howard - Stay High
Patti Smith - Smells Like Teen Spirit