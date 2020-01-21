La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

17h > 18h

Bob Marley/The Wailers - Exodus

Mesparrow - Ne Me Change Pas

Metronomy - Walking In The Dark

Kat Onoma - La Chambre

Charles Wright/The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm B - Express Yourself

M/Matthieu Chedid - Thérapie

Francois & The Atlas Mountains/François Marry - Les Plus Beaux

Michael Kiwanuka - Hero

G Love/Special Sauce - Baby's Got Sauce

Propellerheads/Shirley Bassey - History Repeating

L’epee/Emmanuelle Seigner/The Liminanas - Springfield 61

Lauryn Hill/Nina Simone - Feeling Good

La Feline - Le Royaume

Leonard Cohen - Happens To The Heart

Badmarsh & Shri – Signs