En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

17h > 18h

Bob Marley/The Wailers - Exodus

Mesparrow - Ne Me Change Pas 

Metronomy - Walking In The Dark 

Kat Onoma - La Chambre 

Charles Wright/The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm B - Express Yourself 

M/Matthieu Chedid - Thérapie 

Francois & The Atlas Mountains/François Marry - Les Plus Beaux

Michael Kiwanuka - Hero 

G Love/Special Sauce - Baby's Got Sauce 

Propellerheads/Shirley Bassey - History Repeating 

L’epee/Emmanuelle Seigner/The Liminanas - Springfield 61 

Lauryn Hill/Nina Simone - Feeling Good 

La Feline - Le Royaume 

Leonard Cohen - Happens To The Heart 

Badmarsh & Shri – Signs 

Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter
Voir plus
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020
La programmation musicale de France Inter du mardi 21 janvier 2020
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.