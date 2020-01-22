Le programme musical de France Inter
France Inter en direct du mercredi 22 janvier 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- US3Tukka yoot's riddim2017
- IbeyiRiverLabel : XL RECORDINGS2014
- IAMOmotesando (radio edit)2019
- DOMINIQUE ALE TWENTY TWO BAR
- The NationalOblivions2019
- VERONIQUE SANSONCHANSON SUR MA DRÔLE DE VIE
- The Divine ComedyTonight we flyLabel : VIRGIN1994
- BATLIKL'art de la defaite (radio edit)2019
- TribalistasJá sei namorarLabel : PHONOMOTOR2002
- CHRISTOPHE & ALAN VEGATangerine (Feat Alan Vega) (Radio edit)2016
- Baxter DurySlumlord2019
- ETIENNE DAHOOuverture
- Malik DjoudiDis moi qu't'y penses2019
- The RaveonettesLove in a trashcanLabel : COLUMBIA2005
- CHRISTOPHE MIOSSECLA FIDÉLITÉ
- LIZZOTruth hurts2017
- TindersticksTravelling Light1998
- AirLa femme d'argentLabel : VIRGIN1998
