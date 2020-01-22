En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

9h05 - 9h40

  • Lomepal – Regarde-moi
  • Melanie de Biasio - I'm gonna leave you 
  • Juliette Greco - Il n'y a plus d'après
  • Black Pumas - Confines
  • Gil Scoot - Heron
  • Ezechiel Pailhes - Tout va bien
  • Clara Luciani - Ma soeur
  • America - Ventura Highway
  • Wampire weekend et Danielle Haim  - Married in a gold rush
  • The little rabbits - La grande musique

11h - 12h

  • The Blackbyrds Rock Creek park
  • Jamie XX/Young Thug/Popcaan I know there’s gonna be (Good times)
  • Nekfeu/Vanessa Paradis Dans l'univers
  • FKA Twigs Fallen alien
  • Julien Gasc La Trêve internationale
  • Bertrand Belin Sur le cul 
  • Brittany Howard Georgia
  • Benjamin Biolay Ton Héritage
  • Joni Mitchell A Case of you
  • Renaud Mistral gagnant
  • Neil Young Old man
  • Kompromat/Adele Haenel De mon âme à ton âme
  • AloiseSauvage Jimy
  • Future/Drake Life is good
  • Christine and the queens Machin-chose
  • Nicolas Jaar Colomb

12h - 13h

  • B-52'S - Love shack
  • DELGRES - Lanme la
  • STARCRAWLER - No more pennies
  • Mayra ANDRADE - Le jour se lève
  • SEASICK STEVE - Gentle on my mind
  • Jeanne CHERHAL - Fleur de peau
  • Antonio-Carlos JOBIM- Chega de saudades
  • Alain BASHUNG- Les salines

14h30 - 15h

  • MOODOID - Je suis la montagne
  • Jorja SMITH/BURNA BOY - Be honest
  • Emily LOIZEAU - Pays sauvage
  • SUPERBRAVO - Il n'y a plus foule
  • Mac DEMARCO - All of our yesterdays
  • BABX/Archie SHEPP - Omaya (part III)
  • Leonard COHEN - Happens to the heart
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter
Voir plus
Programmation musicale du mercredi 22 janvier 2020
Programmation musicale du mercredi 22 janvier 2020
Programmation musicale du mercredi 22 janvier 2020
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.