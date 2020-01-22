Programmation musicale du mercredi 22 janvier 2020

En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale représentative à Radio France, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
9h05 - 9h40
- Lomepal – Regarde-moi
- Melanie de Biasio - I'm gonna leave you
- Juliette Greco - Il n'y a plus d'après
- Black Pumas - Confines
- Gil Scoot - Heron
- Ezechiel Pailhes - Tout va bien
- Clara Luciani - Ma soeur
- America - Ventura Highway
- Wampire weekend et Danielle Haim - Married in a gold rush
- The little rabbits - La grande musique
11h - 12h
- The Blackbyrds Rock Creek park
- Jamie XX/Young Thug/Popcaan I know there’s gonna be (Good times)
- Nekfeu/Vanessa Paradis Dans l'univers
- FKA Twigs Fallen alien
- Julien Gasc La Trêve internationale
- Bertrand Belin Sur le cul
- Brittany Howard Georgia
- Benjamin Biolay Ton Héritage
- Joni Mitchell A Case of you
- Renaud Mistral gagnant
- Neil Young Old man
- Kompromat/Adele Haenel De mon âme à ton âme
- AloiseSauvage Jimy
- Future/Drake Life is good
- Christine and the queens Machin-chose
- Nicolas Jaar Colomb
12h - 13h
- B-52'S - Love shack
- DELGRES - Lanme la
- STARCRAWLER - No more pennies
- Mayra ANDRADE - Le jour se lève
- SEASICK STEVE - Gentle on my mind
- Jeanne CHERHAL - Fleur de peau
- Antonio-Carlos JOBIM- Chega de saudades
- Alain BASHUNG- Les salines
14h30 - 15h
- MOODOID - Je suis la montagne
- Jorja SMITH/BURNA BOY - Be honest
- Emily LOIZEAU - Pays sauvage
- SUPERBRAVO - Il n'y a plus foule
- Mac DEMARCO - All of our yesterdays
- BABX/Archie SHEPP - Omaya (part III)
- Leonard COHEN - Happens to the heart