En raison d’un appel à la grève émanant d'une organisation syndicale portant sur le projet de réforme des retraites, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l’intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
13h10 > 14h00
- Juliette ARMANET L'indien
- THE WEEKND Heartless
- David WALTERS Kryé mwen
- SMOKE CITY Underwater love
- PNL Deux frères
- 99 NEIGHBORS Thunder
- Lauryn HILL Everything is everything
- ARTHUR H Assassine de la nuit
- Agnes OBEL Broken sleep
- JUNIORE Ah bah d'accord
- SHE KEEPS BEES Coyote
- DIRE STRAITS Where do you think you're going?
14h > 14h30
- VOYOU Papillon
- Bryan FERRY Let's stick together
- LIZZO Boys
- MARIE-FLORE Pas envie
- Hubert LENOIR Recommencer
- DAPHNE Où va Lila Jane ?
- Gregory PORTER Revival
- Melody GARDOT She don't know
- M/Matthieu CHEDID Lettre infinie
- MORMOR Days like this