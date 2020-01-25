Le programme musical de France Inter
France Inter en direct du samedi 25 janvier 2020
13 heures 57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Oxmo PuccinoMa life (feat. Orelsan)2019
- GORILLAZStylo2011
- RODRIGO AMARANTEO nao-pedido de casamento / La non demande en mariageLabel : FANON RECORDS2013
- AyoBeautiful2019
- Camille BazbazSur le bout de la langueLabel : SAINT GEORGE2004
- Janis JOPLINSummertimeLabel : CBS
- ANGELEPerdus2019
- MICHAEL JACKSONI'll be there
- ClouLes gauloises bleues2016
- The Teskey BrothersSo Caught Up2019
- Gerard MANSETY a une route
- JEANNE CHERHALLe feu aux joues2019
- WilcoIf I ever was a childLabel : ANTI / DBPM RECORDS2016
- MICHELE ARNAUDLes papillons noirs
- BIG THIEFNot (Edit)2019
- LAURIE ANDERSONO SUPERMAN (FOR MASSENET)
