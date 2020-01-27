Le programme musical de France Inter
France Inter en direct du lundi 27 janvier 2020
44 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Serge GAINSBOURGINITIALS B.B.
- Tyler The CreatorEarfquake2019
- Lili DropSur ma mobLabel : NAIVE1979
- FOOL'S GOLDSurprise hotel (radio edit)2009
- The Rogue WavesNova 652018
- C2cDown the roadLabel : ON AND ON RE2012
- ARNOTjip tjip c'est fini2019
- La FemmeSphinxLabel : BARCLAY2016
- MetronomyThe Light2019
- BARBARACe matin-là (version stéréo)2017
- KATIE MELUAWonderful life2015
- LOUS AND THE YAKUZADilemme2019
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter