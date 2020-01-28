Le programme musical de France Inter
France Inter en direct du mardi 28 janvier 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- LA GRANDE SOPHIELes portes claquent (feat. Ly)2016
- TAME IMPALAIt might be time (radio edit)2019
- SuperbravoIl n'y a plus foule2019
- BRONSKI BEATSmall town boy
- TAXI GIRLPetit jardin chinoisLabel : FAN CLUB1980
- ARNOTjip tjip c'est fini2019
- SONIC YOUTHBull in the heather2008
- BOUGABelsunce breakdown
- Kanye WestFollow god2019
- France GALLElla, elle l'a
- Philippe KaterineBonhommes2019
- Mama KeitaAttention cocoLabel : WMD1995
- OMAR SOULEYMANShi tridin (radio edit)2019
- CIGARETTES AFTER SEXTouch (radio edit)2019
- HAMILTON LEITHAUSER & ROSTAMIn a black out2016
