France Inter en direct du mardi 28 janvier 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Keren AnnOdessa, Odyssée (Patchworks remix)2019
- MORIARTYLONG LIVE THE DEVILLabel : ZAMORA PRODUCTIONS / AIR RYTMO2015
- MADELEINE PEYROUXJ AI DEUX AMOURSLabel : ROUNDER2004
- FKA TWIGSHoly terrain (feat. Future)2019
- TRASH PALACEJe t'aime moi non plusLabel : DISARCH
- JUNIOR MURVINPolice & thieves2016
- Laura CahenLa complainte du soleil2019
- AmericaA horse with no nameLabel : WEA1971
- FATOUMATA DIAWARAOu y'an ye
- Ala.NiPapa2019
- GERARD DEPARDIEUMa plus belle histoire d'amour2017
- Stephan EicherPrisonnière2019
- LEON BRIDGESBeyond2018
- Rachid TahaMinouche2019
- Vampire WeekendSympathy2019
- SENOR COCONUT Y SU CONJUNTORadioactivity2007
