Le programme musical de France Inter
Programme musical du vendredi 22 octobre 2021
1 heure 55 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Metronomy, Spill TabUneasy (feat. Spill Tab)2021
- Sebastien TellierL'amour naissant2013
- MouloudjiL'amour, l'amour, l'amour
- Jorja Smith, ShayboBussdown (Feat. Shaybo)2021
- KENDRICK LAMARBitch don't kill my vibe2012
- Henri SalvadorDans mon Ile1958
- NEKFEUDans l'univers2019
- Michael KiwanukaBeautiful Life (radio edit)2021
- Kali UchisAfter the storm (Feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins)2018
- KcidySouterrains2021
- The Rolling StonesShe's a rainbow1967
- LOUS AND THE YAKUZASolo2020
- THE AVALANCHESWe go on (feat. Cola Boyy and Mick Jones)2020
- VLADIMIR CAUCHEMARBlizzard (feat. Benjamin Epps)2021
- Lauryn HILLDOO WOP
- EMMA PETERSLe temps passe2021
- GEORGIODanse2021
- Girls In HawaiiGuinea pig2017
- JACQUES HIGELINElle est si touchante2016
- JOSE GONZALEZLasso in2021
- FRANÇOIS & THE ATLAS MOUNTAINSLes plus beaux (radio edit france inter)2011
- Roxy MusicSame old scene1980
- Emily LoizeauLe poids de l'existence2021
- TarmacNotre époque2003
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter Le programme musical de France Inter