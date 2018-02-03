A la recherche des origines des inégalités (2)

Effigie d'oiseau en cuivre, culture Hopewell, vallée de l'Ohio
Effigie d'oiseau en cuivre, culture Hopewell, vallée de l'Ohio © Marilyn Angel Wynn

Articles scientifiques : 

  • Kohler T, Smith M, Bogaard A, et coll. Greater post-Neolithic wealth disparities in Eurasia than in North America and Mesoamerica. Nature 2017, 551:619-22.
  • Elliott M. Archeology. Inequality has deep roots in Eurasia. Nature 2017, 551:573-5.
  • Wade L. Unearthing democracy's roots. Science 2017, 355:1114-8.
  • Altschul J, Kintigh K, Klein T, et coll. Fostering synthesis in archaeology to advance science and benefit society. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA 2017, 114:10999-11002.
  • Smith M, Dennehy T, Kamp-Whittaker A, et coll. Quantitative measures of wealth inequality in ancient central Mexican communities. Advances in Archaeological Practice 2014, 2:311-23.
  • Kintigh KW, Altschul JH, Beaudry MC, et coll. Grand challenges for archaeology. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA 2014, 111:879-80.
  • Chin G, Culotta E. What the numbers tell us. Science 2014, [Special issue: the science of inequality], 344:818-821.
  • Pringle H. The ancient roots of the 1%. Science 2014 [Special issue: the science of inequality], 344:822-5.
  • Piketty T, Saez E. Inequality in the long run. Science 2014 [Special issue: the science of inequality], 344:838-43.
  • Lawler A. America’s lost city. Science 2011, 334:1618-23.
  • Saunders J, Mandel R, Saucier R, et coll. A mound complex in Louisiana at 5400–5000 years before the present. Science 1997, 277:1796-9.
  • Pringle H. Oldest mound complex found at Louisiana site. Science 1997, 277:1761-2.
  • Blanton R, Feinman G, Kowalewski S, et coll. A dual-processual theory fort the evolution of mesoamerican civilization. Current Anthropology 1996, 37:1-14.

Livres :

  • Amartya Sen. La démocratie des autres. Rivages poche, 2006.
  • Jean-Pierre Vernant. _La traversée des frontières_. Points, 2015.
  • _Partition rouge: poèmes et chants des Indiens d’Amérique du Nord_. Traduits et présentés par Jacques Roubaud et Florence Delay. Points Seuil, 2007.
  • Oliver Sacks. Oaxaca Journal. Picador, 2012. 
  • Branko Milanovic. _The Haves and the Have-nots_. Basic Books, 2011.

Chansons diffusées:

  • Dominique A - Toute latitude - Cinq 7
  • Mazzy Star - Fade into you - Capitol
  • Les Fileds / The expressions - Time - Big Crown Rexcords

Agenda : 

Mardi 13 février 2018, de 19h à 21h : Rencontre transdisciplinaire du Centre d’Etudes du Vivant – Institut des Humanités de Paris – Université Paris-Diderot, dans la série Les Battements du temps, sur le thème  « Sommeil, Temps et Rêve », avec Isabelle Arnulf, professeur de Neurologie, chef du Service Pathologies du Sommeil de l’hôpital Pitié-Salpétrière. Elle est l’auteure, notamment, de : Une Fenêtre sur les rêves.... 

Amphi Buffon: 15 rue Hélène Brion, 75013 Paris  Métro RER : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand. Bus : 62. 64. 89. 132. 325  

Pour écouter/voir les précédentes Rencontres 

Entrée libre sur inscription par e-mail

