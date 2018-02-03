A la recherche des origines des inégalités (2)
Articles scientifiques :
- Kohler T, Smith M, Bogaard A, et coll. Greater post-Neolithic wealth disparities in Eurasia than in North America and Mesoamerica. Nature 2017, 551:619-22.
- Elliott M. Archeology. Inequality has deep roots in Eurasia. Nature 2017, 551:573-5.
- Wade L. Unearthing democracy's roots. Science 2017, 355:1114-8.
- Altschul J, Kintigh K, Klein T, et coll. Fostering synthesis in archaeology to advance science and benefit society. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA 2017, 114:10999-11002.
- Smith M, Dennehy T, Kamp-Whittaker A, et coll. Quantitative measures of wealth inequality in ancient central Mexican communities. Advances in Archaeological Practice 2014, 2:311-23.
- Kintigh KW, Altschul JH, Beaudry MC, et coll. Grand challenges for archaeology. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA 2014, 111:879-80.
- Chin G, Culotta E. What the numbers tell us. Science 2014, [Special issue: the science of inequality], 344:818-821.
- Pringle H. The ancient roots of the 1%. Science 2014 [Special issue: the science of inequality], 344:822-5.
- Piketty T, Saez E. Inequality in the long run. Science 2014 [Special issue: the science of inequality], 344:838-43.
- Lawler A. America’s lost city. Science 2011, 334:1618-23.
- Saunders J, Mandel R, Saucier R, et coll. A mound complex in Louisiana at 5400–5000 years before the present. Science 1997, 277:1796-9.
- Pringle H. Oldest mound complex found at Louisiana site. Science 1997, 277:1761-2.
- Blanton R, Feinman G, Kowalewski S, et coll. A dual-processual theory fort the evolution of mesoamerican civilization. Current Anthropology 1996, 37:1-14.
Livres :
- Amartya Sen. La démocratie des autres. Rivages poche, 2006.
- Jean-Pierre Vernant. _La traversée des frontières_. Points, 2015.
- _Partition rouge: poèmes et chants des Indiens d’Amérique du Nord_. Traduits et présentés par Jacques Roubaud et Florence Delay. Points Seuil, 2007.
- Oliver Sacks. Oaxaca Journal. Picador, 2012.
- Branko Milanovic. _The Haves and the Have-nots_. Basic Books, 2011.
Chansons diffusées:
- Dominique A - Toute latitude - Cinq 7
- Mazzy Star - Fade into you - Capitol
- Les Fileds / The expressions - Time - Big Crown Rexcords
Agenda :
Mardi 13 février 2018, de 19h à 21h : Rencontre transdisciplinaire du Centre d’Etudes du Vivant – Institut des Humanités de Paris – Université Paris-Diderot, dans la série Les Battements du temps, sur le thème « Sommeil, Temps et Rêve », avec Isabelle Arnulf, professeur de Neurologie, chef du Service Pathologies du Sommeil de l’hôpital Pitié-Salpétrière. Elle est l’auteure, notamment, de : Une Fenêtre sur les rêves....
Amphi Buffon: 15 rue Hélène Brion, 75013 Paris Métro RER : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand. Bus : 62. 64. 89. 132. 325
Pour écouter/voir les précédentes Rencontres
Entrée libre sur inscription par e-mail