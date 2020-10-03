À l'occasion du dixième anniversaire de "Sur les épaules de Darwin", un choix des plus belles émissions sera diffusé tout au long de l'année le samedi à 16h. Aujourd'hui : rediffusion de l'émission du 1er septembre 2018, "Aux origines du pain"

Il dit :

- Verse la farine.

Et il voit que sa farine est belle.

Ils sont là, tous les deux, penchés sur ce travail comme sur quelque chose de vivant. Ça a besoin de soin, ce qu'ils font. Ça ne s'élève pas tout seul. C'est comme un enfant qui demande de la peine. Et qu'on aime. Il faut plonger ses bras dans la pâte, relever, puis laisser retomber, et chaque fois faire comme si on pliait des draps fraîchement lavés, encore un peu humides, et lourds. La huche craque, geint, sonne quand la pâte tombe et se plie.

Jean Giono. Les Vraies Richesses

