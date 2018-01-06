La glace et le feu

Ancient wonders - Yosemite National Park, CA. © Getty / JTBaskinphoto

Nouvelle diffusion de l'émission du 4 octobre 2014

Bonne et heureuse année à tous

Articles scientifiques :

Cleeves I, Bergin E, Alexander C, et coll. The ancient heritage of water ice in the solar system. Science 26 September 2014:1590-3.

Wiessner P. Embers of society: Firelight talk among the Ju/’hoansi Bushmen. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA 2014, 111:14027-35, published ahead of print September 22, 2014.

Freedman A, Gronau I, Schweizer R, et coll. Genome sequencing highlights the dynamic early history of dogs. PLoS Genetics 2014, 10:e1004016:1-12.

Berna F, Goldberg P, Horwitz LK, et coll. Microstratigraphic evidence of in situ fire in the Acheulean strata of Wonderwerk Cave, Northern Cape province, South Africa. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA 2012, 109:E1215-20.

Goren-Inbar N. Culture and cognition in the Acheulian industry: a case study from Gesher Benot Ya'aqov. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences 2011, 366:1038-49.

Henshilwood C, d’Errico F, van Niekerk K. A 100,000-year-old-processing workshop at Blombos cave, South Africa. Science 2011, 334:219-22.

Ovodov N, Crockford S, Kuzmin Y, et coll. A 33,000-year-old incipient dog from the Altai Mountains of Siberia: evidence of the earliest domestication disrupted by the Last Glacial Maximum. PLoS One 2011, 6:e22821:1-7.

Balter M. Profile: Pauline Wiessner. Anthropologist brings worlds together. Science 2010, 329:743-5.

Alperson-Afil N, Sharon G, Kislev M, et coll. Spatial organization of hominin activities at Gesher Benot Ya'aqov, Israel. Science 2009, 326:1677-80.

Brown KS, Marean CW, Herries AI, et coll. Fire as an engineering tool of early modern humans. Science 2009, 325:859-62.

Livre :

J.-H. Rosny Aîné. La guerre du feu. Folio, 2013.

Chansons diffusées :

Christine par Christine & The Queens (Because)

Oh! You Pretty Things par David Bowie (FM/FLAC)

This is not about us par Kindness (PIAS)

Agenda :

Mardi 30 janvier 2018, de 19h à 21h :

Rencontre transdisciplinaire du Centre d’Etudes du Vivant – Institut des Humanités de Paris – Université Paris-Diderot, dans la série Les Battements du temps, sur le thème « Giotto: l’Œil et le Regard », avec Victor Stoichita, écrivain, professeur d’Histoire de l’Art à l’Université de Fribourg (Suisse). La Chaire Européenne du Collège de France lui a été confiée pour 2017-18.

Il est l’auteur, notamment, de : - Le dernier carnaval. Goya, Sade et le monde à l’envers (avec AM Coderch) ; - L’effet Sherlock Holmes. Variations du regard de Manet à Hitchcock; ...

Amphi Buffon: 15 rue Hélène Brion, 75013 Paris

Métro RER : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand. Bus : 62. 64. 89. 132. 325

Pour écouter/voir les précédentes Rencontres

Entrée libre sur inscription par e-mail