Chez les canards sur la rive de l’Yonne […], les œufs crient trois jours  avant l’éclosion. La canne qui les couve dialogue avec ces cris obscurs, de faible intensité, sans visage, qui montent au-dessous d’elle. Étrange appel à un corps autre jamais vu, à un soleil jamais vu.      
Pascal Quignard . Leçons de solfège et de piano.

Livres : 

  • Jean Claude Ameisen - Sur les épaules de Darwin. Retrouver l'aube - France Inter/LLL 2014 
  • Pascal Quignard - Leçons de solfège et de piano - Ed  Arléa-poche 2013
  • Pascal Quignard  - La suite des chats et des ânes - Ed Presses Sorbonne Nouvelle 2013
  • Emily Dickinson - Poésies complètes [Édition bilingue] -  Ed Flammarion 2009
  • François Chang - Cinq méditations sur la beauté - Ed Albin Michel 2010

Chansons diffusées :

  • Arno - Oostende bonsoir - Naïve
  • The Black Keys - Go - WEA
  • Vaudou Game / Roger Damawuzan - Pas contente - Hot Casa Records
