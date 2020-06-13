Une rediffusion de l'émission du 6 décembre 2014
Chez les canards sur la rive de l’Yonne […], les œufs crient trois jours avant l’éclosion. La canne qui les couve dialogue avec ces cris obscurs, de faible intensité, sans visage, qui montent au-dessous d’elle. Étrange appel à un corps autre jamais vu, à un soleil jamais vu.
Pascal Quignard . Leçons de solfège et de piano.
Articles scientifiques :
- Pierce LJ, Klein D, Chen JK, et coll . Mapping the unconscious maintenance of a lost first language . Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA 2014, Nov 17, pii:201409411 [Epub ahead of print].
- Kleindorfer S, Evans C, Colombelli-Négrel D. Females that experience threat are better teachers . Biology Letters 2014, 10:20140046.
- Partanen E, Kujala T, Tervaniemi M, et coll . Prenatal music exposure induces long-term neural effects . PLoS One 2013, 8:e78946.
- Partanen E, Kujala T, Näätänen R, et coll . Learning-induced neural plasticity of speech processing before birth . Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA 2013, 110:15145-50.
- Balaban E, Desco M, Vaquero JJ. Waking-like brain function in embryos . Current Biology 2012, 22:852-61.
- Rattenborg N, Martinez-Gonzalez D. Developmental neurobiology: awakening the brain for the first time . Current Biology 2012, 22:R398-400.
- Colombelli-Négrel D, Hauber M, Robertson J, et coll . Embryonic-learning of vocal passwords in superb Fairy-wrens reveals intruder cuckoo nestlings . Current Biology 2012, 22:2155-60.
- Granier-Deferre C, Bassereau S, Ribeiro A, et coll . A melodic contour repeatedly experienced by human near-term fetuses elicits a profound cardiac reaction one month after birth . PLoS One 2011, 6:e17304.
- Mampe B, Friederici A, Christophe A, et coll .Newborn’s cry melody is shaped by their native language . Current Biology 2009, 19:1994-7.
- Cross I. Communicative development : neonate crying reflects patterns of native-language speech . Current Biology 2009, 19:R1078-9.
- Vergne A, Mathevon N. Crocodile egg sounds signal hatching time . Current Biology 2008,18:R513-14.
- Hepper PG. Fetal "soap" addiction . Lancet 1988, 1:1347-8.
- Kolata G. Studying learning in the womb . Science 1984, 225:302-3.
- DeCasper AJ, Fifer WP. Of human bonding: newborns prefer their mothers' voices . Science 1980, 208:1174-6.
Livres :
- Jean Claude Ameisen - Sur les épaules de Darwin. Retrouver l'aube - France Inter/LLL 2014
- Pascal Quignard - Leçons de solfège et de piano - Ed Arléa-poche 2013
- Pascal Quignard - La suite des chats et des ânes - Ed Presses Sorbonne Nouvelle 2013
- Emily Dickinson - Poésies complètes [Édition bilingue] - Ed Flammarion 2009
- François Chang - Cinq méditations sur la beauté - Ed Albin Michel 2010
Chansons diffusées :
- Arno - Oostende bonsoir - Naïve
- The Black Keys - Go - WEA
- Vaudou Game / Roger Damawuzan - Pas contente - Hot Casa Records