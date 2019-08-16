Voir le sol vibrer, se déplacer, sans cesse... Cela ne fait qu'un demi siècle que la théorie de la tectonique des plaques a été adoptée. C'était au milieu des années 1960, juste après le premier voyage d'un homme dans l'espace, un peu avant qu'un premier homme pose un pied sur la Lune...
Et un peu après un demi-siècle après l'article du physicien Alfred Wegener de 1912 sur la dérive des continents... Une idée venue en constatant l'extraordinaire complémentarité des tracés des côtes de par et d'autre de l'Atlantique...
