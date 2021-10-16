Nous vous offrons un choix de quelques-unes des plus belles émissions de "Sur les épaules de Darwin". Ce samedi, nouvelle diffusion de l'émission du 18 novembre 2017 : « A la recherche des origines du sommeil ».
« Dormir, c’est se distraire du monde. »
Jorge Luis Borges. Funes ou la mémoire
Livres
- Jorge Luis Borges. Fictions. Gallimard, Folio, 1983.
- Jorge Luis Borges. Le rapport de Brodie. Gallimard, Folio, 1984.
Chansons diffusées
- Jean-Louis Murat. Battlefield. Cinq 7
- Metronomy. Uneasy. Because
- Françoise Hardy. C'est lui qui dort. Vogue