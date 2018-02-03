Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- The Voidz "Leave It In My Dreams" RCA
- The Limboos "I'm A Fool" Penniman Records
- Bad Nylon "P.C.G." Bad Nylon
- Billie Eilish "Copycat" Darkroom / Interscope
- Forever Pavot "Le Beefteak" Born Bad Records
- Gaz Combes "Deep Pockets" Gaz Combes Ltd.
- Tricky feat. Francesca Belmonte "New Stole" False Idols
- Drake "God's Plan" Young Money /Cash Money Records
- Rex Orange County "Sunflower (Couleur3 Edit)" Rex Orange County
- Darkie Fiction "Selula" Darkie Fiction
- Y/M "Komme" Eica Records
- Moon Gogo "Joy" Havalina Records
- Cautious Clay "Juliet And Caesar" Cautious Clay
- Lomepal "Palpal" Pineale Prod
23h00 - minuit
- The National "Turtleneck" 4AD
- Peggy Gou "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)" Ninja tune
- Young Fathers "In My View" Ninja Tune
- Pendentif "Vertige Exhaussé" La Label / Pias
- Hayvanlar Alemi "Adventures In Addis" Shalgam Records
- Leven Kali feat. Syd "Do U Wrong" Interscope
- Sonny Smith feat. Angel Olsen "Burin' Up" Nonesuch Records
- Tommy Ca$h "Pussy Money Weed" PC Music
- Daniel Avery "Radius (Couleur3 Edit)" Phantasy Sound
- From Kid "Monster" Sonic Service