Drake lors d'un concert à Londes, à l'O2 Arena, le 20 mars 2017 © Getty / Burak Cingi / Redferns

22h00 - 23h00 

  • The Voidz "Leave It In My Dreams" RCA
  • The Limboos "I'm A Fool" Penniman Records
  • Bad Nylon "P.C.G." Bad Nylon
  • Billie Eilish "Copycat" Darkroom / Interscope
  • Forever Pavot "Le Beefteak" Born Bad Records
  • Gaz Combes "Deep Pockets" Gaz Combes Ltd.
  • Tricky feat. Francesca Belmonte "New Stole" False Idols
  • Drake "God's Plan" Young Money /Cash Money Records
  • Rex Orange County "Sunflower (Couleur3 Edit)" Rex Orange County
  • Darkie Fiction "Selula" Darkie Fiction
  • Y/M "Komme" Eica Records
  • Moon Gogo "Joy" Havalina Records
  • Cautious Clay "Juliet And Caesar" Cautious Clay
  • Lomepal "Palpal" Pineale Prod

23h00 - minuit 

  • The National "Turtleneck" 4AD
  • Peggy Gou "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)" Ninja tune
  • Young Fathers "In My View" Ninja Tune
  • Pendentif "Vertige Exhaussé" La Label / Pias
  • Hayvanlar Alemi "Adventures In Addis" Shalgam Records
  • Leven Kali feat. Syd "Do U Wrong" Interscope
  • Sonny Smith feat. Angel Olsen "Burin' Up" Nonesuch Records
  • Tommy Ca$h "Pussy Money Weed" PC Music
  • Daniel Avery "Radius (Couleur3 Edit)" Phantasy Sound
  • From Kid "Monster" Sonic Service
