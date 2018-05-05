Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Lykke Li en concert
Lykke Li en concert © Getty / Greetsia Tent

22h00 - 23h00

  • Jalen N'Gonda "We Fell Out Of Love" Jalen N'Gonda
  • Bernhari "Je Pense A Toi" Arista
  • Mr Gabriel "Tambourine" Mr Records
  • Fastlanes "Project" 
  • Marie-Flore "Braquage" Label 6&7
  • Viktor Taiwò "Shovel Moonlight" Innovative Leisure
  • Arat Kilo + Mamani Keita "Chaos Embedded" Pias
  • Lykke Li "Hard Rain" RCA
  • Father John Misty "Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All" Bella Union
  • Mindboy "Bout U" Ugly Digital
  • Cosmo Sheldrake "Wriggle (Mr Jukes Edit)" Tardigrade Records
  • Drake "Nice For What" Young Money / Cash Money Records
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra "Hunnybee (Couleur3 Edit)" Jagjaguwar
  • Here Lies Man "Fighting" RidingEasy Records
  • Fatoumata Diawara "Nterini" Wagram

23h00 - minuit

  • Young Fathers "In My View" Ninja Tune
  • Sevdaliza "Soul Syncable" Twisted Elegance
  • John Maus "Episode" Ribbon Music
  • G. Markus "Make Me A Woman" Monologues Records
  • Yung Baby Tate "Back Up" Yung Baby Tate
  • Inwards "When She Flashes Her Smile On Me" Small Pond
  • JJ18 "Better Days" 18+
  • DJ Hell "Guede" International DeeJay Gigolo Records
  • Le1f "Say Nothing" Le1f
