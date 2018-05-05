Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Jalen N'Gonda "We Fell Out Of Love" Jalen N'Gonda
- Bernhari "Je Pense A Toi" Arista
- Mr Gabriel "Tambourine" Mr Records
- Fastlanes "Project"
- Marie-Flore "Braquage" Label 6&7
- Viktor Taiwò "Shovel Moonlight" Innovative Leisure
- Arat Kilo + Mamani Keita "Chaos Embedded" Pias
- Lykke Li "Hard Rain" RCA
- Father John Misty "Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All" Bella Union
- Mindboy "Bout U" Ugly Digital
- Cosmo Sheldrake "Wriggle (Mr Jukes Edit)" Tardigrade Records
- Drake "Nice For What" Young Money / Cash Money Records
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra "Hunnybee (Couleur3 Edit)" Jagjaguwar
- Here Lies Man "Fighting" RidingEasy Records
- Fatoumata Diawara "Nterini" Wagram
23h00 - minuit
- Young Fathers "In My View" Ninja Tune
- Sevdaliza "Soul Syncable" Twisted Elegance
- John Maus "Episode" Ribbon Music
- G. Markus "Make Me A Woman" Monologues Records
- Yung Baby Tate "Back Up" Yung Baby Tate
- Inwards "When She Flashes Her Smile On Me" Small Pond
- JJ18 "Better Days" 18+
- DJ Hell "Guede" International DeeJay Gigolo Records
- Le1f "Say Nothing" Le1f