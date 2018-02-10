Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Migos en concert à Los Angeles
Migos en concert à Los Angeles © Getty / Frazer Harrison

22h00 - 23h00 

  • Dream Wife "Hey Heartbreaker" Lucky Number
  • Bon Voyage Organisation "Goma" Columbia
  • Durand Jones And The Indications "Smile" Dead Oceans
  • Dungen And Woods "Turn Around" Mexican Summer
  • The Limiñanas + Bertrand Belin "Dimanche" Because
  • Migos "Stir Fry (Couleur3 Edit)" Capitol
  • Let's Eat Grandma "Hot Pink" Transgressive Records
  • Ezra Furman "Love You So Bad" Bella Union
  • MGMT "Hand It Over" Columbia
  • Bit-Turner "Athina Tape" Bit-Turner
  • Mannywellz "Wrong Place" House Studio Records
  • Einleit + Rebecka Tollens "Rise" Sacré Coeur Music
  • Tamino "Cigar" Unday Records
  • Angele "Je Veux Tes Yeux" Angele Prod.

23h00 - minuit 

  • JB Dunckel "Hold On" Jive / Epic
  • Rat Boy "Be My Anime" Parlophone
  • Makeness "Day Old Death" Secretly Canadian
  • Shame "One Rizla" Dead Oceans
  • Caleon Fox "Semi Auotmatic" Effohhexx
  • Muddy Monk "Circuit 71" Half Awake
  • You Man + Jerge "Everybody" Circa'99
  • Saint Vincent "Savior" Caroline
  • Ravyn Lenae "Sticky" WEA
  • Negative Gemini "Bad Baby (Club Mix)" 100% Electronica
