Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Dream Wife "Hey Heartbreaker" Lucky Number
- Bon Voyage Organisation "Goma" Columbia
- Durand Jones And The Indications "Smile" Dead Oceans
- Dungen And Woods "Turn Around" Mexican Summer
- The Limiñanas + Bertrand Belin "Dimanche" Because
- Migos "Stir Fry (Couleur3 Edit)" Capitol
- Let's Eat Grandma "Hot Pink" Transgressive Records
- Ezra Furman "Love You So Bad" Bella Union
- MGMT "Hand It Over" Columbia
- Bit-Turner "Athina Tape" Bit-Turner
- Mannywellz "Wrong Place" House Studio Records
- Einleit + Rebecka Tollens "Rise" Sacré Coeur Music
- Tamino "Cigar" Unday Records
- Angele "Je Veux Tes Yeux" Angele Prod.
23h00 - minuit
- JB Dunckel "Hold On" Jive / Epic
- Rat Boy "Be My Anime" Parlophone
- Makeness "Day Old Death" Secretly Canadian
- Shame "One Rizla" Dead Oceans
- Caleon Fox "Semi Auotmatic" Effohhexx
- Muddy Monk "Circuit 71" Half Awake
- You Man + Jerge "Everybody" Circa'99
- Saint Vincent "Savior" Caroline
- Ravyn Lenae "Sticky" WEA
- Negative Gemini "Bad Baby (Club Mix)" 100% Electronica