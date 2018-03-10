Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Janelle Monae lors d'un concert au Madison Square Garden (octobre 2015) © AFP / Matthew Eisman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

22h00 - 23h00

  • Janelle Monae "Make me feel" WEA
  • Courtney Barnett "Nameless, Faceless" Milk Records
  • Buzzy Lee "Coolhand" Future Classic
  • Tim Dup "Paradoxe" Sony
  • Jack White "Connected By Love" Third Man Records / XL Recordings
  • Neana "Cruz Control" Night Slugs
  • Mina feat. Omo Frenchie + Gafacci "Allo" Enchufada
  • Dream Wife "Let's Make Out" Lucky Number
  • Ocean Wisdom feat. Rodney P + Roots Manuva "Righteous" High Focus
  • B77 "Panthère" B77
  • Marlon Williams "What's Chasing You" Dead Oceans
  • Simian Mobile Disco "Caught In A Wave (Shortwave Version)" Wichita
  • Nathalie Prass "Short Court Style" ATO Recors
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg "Sylvia Says" Because

23h00 - minuit 

  • Father John Misty "Mr. Tillman" Sup Pop Records
  • Rejjie Snow "LMFAO" Because
  • Canine "Twin Shadow" Polydor
  • Zola Jesus "Bound" Sacred Bones Records
  • Gyre "S.O.S." 785752 Records DK
  • Yuno "No Going Back" Sub Pop Records
  • Pendentif "Bleu Cobalt" Pias
  • Ojerime "I Know Now" Fang
  • Gusgus "Lies Are More Flexible" Oroom
  • Pyrit "Another Story" Kick The Flame
