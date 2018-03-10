Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Janelle Monae "Make me feel" WEA
- Courtney Barnett "Nameless, Faceless" Milk Records
- Buzzy Lee "Coolhand" Future Classic
- Tim Dup "Paradoxe" Sony
- Jack White "Connected By Love" Third Man Records / XL Recordings
- Neana "Cruz Control" Night Slugs
- Mina feat. Omo Frenchie + Gafacci "Allo" Enchufada
- Dream Wife "Let's Make Out" Lucky Number
- Ocean Wisdom feat. Rodney P + Roots Manuva "Righteous" High Focus
- B77 "Panthère" B77
- Marlon Williams "What's Chasing You" Dead Oceans
- Simian Mobile Disco "Caught In A Wave (Shortwave Version)" Wichita
- Nathalie Prass "Short Court Style" ATO Recors
- Charlotte Gainsbourg "Sylvia Says" Because
23h00 - minuit
- Father John Misty "Mr. Tillman" Sup Pop Records
- Rejjie Snow "LMFAO" Because
- Canine "Twin Shadow" Polydor
- Zola Jesus "Bound" Sacred Bones Records
- Gyre "S.O.S." 785752 Records DK
- Yuno "No Going Back" Sub Pop Records
- Pendentif "Bleu Cobalt" Pias
- Ojerime "I Know Now" Fang
- Gusgus "Lies Are More Flexible" Oroom
- Pyrit "Another Story" Kick The Flame