22h00 - 23h00 :

  • The Coral "Sweet Release" Ignition Records
  • Parcels "Tieduprightnow" Because
  • Soko "Diabolo Menthe" Because
  • Akua Naru "Made It" The Urban Era
  • Boytoy "NYRip Off" Stolen Body Records
  • Dolphin Flight "Princesse" Cheptel Records
  • Arcade Fire "Put Your Money On Me" Columbia
  • Anderson . Paak "Til It's Over" OBE
  • Paul White "Returning" R&S
  • Penthouse Penthouse + KingJet "To The Sun" Alpha Pop Records
  • Janelle Monae + Pharrell Williams "I Got The Juice" WEA
  • Eckhard And The House "If You Cannot Talk" TCBYML
  • Nu Guinea "Je Vulesse" NG Records
  • Otzeki "Already Dead" Caroline
  • Baloji "Soleil De Volt" Bella Union

23h00 - minuit :

  • Superorganism "Night Time" Domino
  • Oneohtrix Point Never "Black Snow" Warp
  • 404Billy "Error #4" Culture Records
  • Richard Fenet "Hymne Ovide" Pan European Recordings
  • Thievery Corporation + Raquel Jones "Letter To The Editor (Thievery Remix)" ESL Music
  • Ermo "Circle J" Ermo
  • Bicep "Rain" Ninja Tune
  • Mien "Odessey" Rocket Recordings
  • Muddy Monk "Océan" Half Awake
  • Klauss + Craig "Momentum" Planet E Communications
