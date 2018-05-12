Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00 :
- The Coral "Sweet Release" Ignition Records
- Parcels "Tieduprightnow" Because
- Soko "Diabolo Menthe" Because
- Akua Naru "Made It" The Urban Era
- Boytoy "NYRip Off" Stolen Body Records
- Dolphin Flight "Princesse" Cheptel Records
- Arcade Fire "Put Your Money On Me" Columbia
- Anderson . Paak "Til It's Over" OBE
- Paul White "Returning" R&S
- Penthouse Penthouse + KingJet "To The Sun" Alpha Pop Records
- Janelle Monae + Pharrell Williams "I Got The Juice" WEA
- Eckhard And The House "If You Cannot Talk" TCBYML
- Nu Guinea "Je Vulesse" NG Records
- Otzeki "Already Dead" Caroline
- Baloji "Soleil De Volt" Bella Union
23h00 - minuit :
- Superorganism "Night Time" Domino
- Oneohtrix Point Never "Black Snow" Warp
- 404Billy "Error #4" Culture Records
- Richard Fenet "Hymne Ovide" Pan European Recordings
- Thievery Corporation + Raquel Jones "Letter To The Editor (Thievery Remix)" ESL Music
- Ermo "Circle J" Ermo
- Bicep "Rain" Ninja Tune
- Mien "Odessey" Rocket Recordings
- Muddy Monk "Océan" Half Awake
- Klauss + Craig "Momentum" Planet E Communications