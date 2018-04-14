Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

22h00 - 23h00

  • Petit Fantôme "Tu Ressembles à L'Orage" Because
  • Theo Lawrence + The Hearts "Never Le It Go" Gentilly Potion
  • L'Imperatrice "Matahari" Microqlima
  • Daniel Luppi + Parquet Courts "Soul And Cigarette" 30th Century Records
  • Swing + Le Motel "Corbeaux" LaBrique
  • Bit-Turner "Athina Tape" Bit-Turner
  • MGMT "She Works Out Too Much" Sony Music
  • The Voidz "Leave It In My Dreams" RCA
  • Qasio "Teorama" Panal Records
  • Kali Uchis + Tyler The Creator + Bootsy Collins "After The Storm" A Rinse / Virgin EMI
  • The Golden Filter "End Of Times (Silver Dub)" Optimo Music
  • Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds "If Love Is The Law" Sour Mash / Pias

23h00 - minuit

  • Canine "Twin Shadow" Polydor
  • Khalid "Winter" RCA
  • Crooked Man "Echo Loves Narcissus (Part 1)" DFA
  • Czarface + MF Doom "Bomb Thrown" Silver Age
  • Arad "We Are Bacteria Sent Out Into Space" Bedouin Records
  • Jonathan Bree "You're So Cool" Jonathan Bree
  • Vicelow "Saïtama" Bluelab
  • Opuswerk "Zuev" Arts
