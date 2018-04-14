Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Petit Fantôme "Tu Ressembles à L'Orage" Because
- Theo Lawrence + The Hearts "Never Le It Go" Gentilly Potion
- L'Imperatrice "Matahari" Microqlima
- Daniel Luppi + Parquet Courts "Soul And Cigarette" 30th Century Records
- Swing + Le Motel "Corbeaux" LaBrique
- Bit-Turner "Athina Tape" Bit-Turner
- MGMT "She Works Out Too Much" Sony Music
- The Voidz "Leave It In My Dreams" RCA
- Qasio "Teorama" Panal Records
- Kali Uchis + Tyler The Creator + Bootsy Collins "After The Storm" A Rinse / Virgin EMI
- The Golden Filter "End Of Times (Silver Dub)" Optimo Music
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds "If Love Is The Law" Sour Mash / Pias
23h00 - minuit
- Canine "Twin Shadow" Polydor
- Khalid "Winter" RCA
- Crooked Man "Echo Loves Narcissus (Part 1)" DFA
- Czarface + MF Doom "Bomb Thrown" Silver Age
- Arad "We Are Bacteria Sent Out Into Space" Bedouin Records
- Jonathan Bree "You're So Cool" Jonathan Bree
- Vicelow "Saïtama" Bluelab
- Opuswerk "Zuev" Arts