Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Photo prise lors d'un concert de Gorillaz en Allemagne, fin 2017
Photo prise lors d'un concert de Gorillaz en Allemagne, fin 2017 © AFP / Christophe Gateau / DPA

22h00 - 23h00

  • Gorillaz "Humility" Parlophone
  • Delgres "Mr President" Pias
  • Warmduscher "Standing On the corner" The Leaf Label
  • Corine "Il Fait Chaud" Kwaidan
  • Zhu + Karnaval Blues "Still Want U" Mind Of A Genius
  • Kanye West "Yikes" Def Jam
  • Michael Rault "I'll Be There" Wick Records
  • Jorja Smith "The One" Because
  • Canine "Twin Shadow" Polydor
  • Howlong Wolf "Cold Spell" David Langhard
  • A$AP Ferg "Harlem Anthem" RCA
  • The Mauskovic Dance Band "Down In the Basement" Soundway Records
  • Kadhja Bonet "Wings" Fat Possum
  • Polo + Pan "Arc-En-Ciel" Ekler'O'Shock
  • King Tuff "Infinite Mile" Sub Pop
  • Eels "Today Is The Day" Pias

23h00 - minuit

  • Arcade Fire "Put Your Money On Me" Columbia
  • Noga Erez "Bad Habits" City Slang
  • Pleasure Model "Labelmouth" 100% Silk
  • Deena Abdelwahed "Aroubi (Mettani Rework)" Arabstazy
  • Tirzah "Gladly" Domino
  • Woody Murder Mystery "Jusqu'Au Matin" Freemount Records
  • The Juan MacLean "What Do You Feel Free About ?" DFA
  • Abrão "Aguas Sagradas Do Ganges" Garzen
  • Denzel Curry "Percs" PH Recordings
