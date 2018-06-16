Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Gorillaz "Humility" Parlophone
- Delgres "Mr President" Pias
- Warmduscher "Standing On the corner" The Leaf Label
- Corine "Il Fait Chaud" Kwaidan
- Zhu + Karnaval Blues "Still Want U" Mind Of A Genius
- Kanye West "Yikes" Def Jam
- Michael Rault "I'll Be There" Wick Records
- Jorja Smith "The One" Because
- Canine "Twin Shadow" Polydor
- Howlong Wolf "Cold Spell" David Langhard
- A$AP Ferg "Harlem Anthem" RCA
- The Mauskovic Dance Band "Down In the Basement" Soundway Records
- Kadhja Bonet "Wings" Fat Possum
- Polo + Pan "Arc-En-Ciel" Ekler'O'Shock
- King Tuff "Infinite Mile" Sub Pop
- Eels "Today Is The Day" Pias
23h00 - minuit
- Arcade Fire "Put Your Money On Me" Columbia
- Noga Erez "Bad Habits" City Slang
- Pleasure Model "Labelmouth" 100% Silk
- Deena Abdelwahed "Aroubi (Mettani Rework)" Arabstazy
- Tirzah "Gladly" Domino
- Woody Murder Mystery "Jusqu'Au Matin" Freemount Records
- The Juan MacLean "What Do You Feel Free About ?" DFA
- Abrão "Aguas Sagradas Do Ganges" Garzen
- Denzel Curry "Percs" PH Recordings