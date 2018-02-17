Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Dino Bardot (à gauche) and Alex Kapranos (à droite) du groupe Franz Ferdinand lors d'un concert à Dublin il y a quelques jours
Dino Bardot (à gauche) and Alex Kapranos (à droite) du groupe Franz Ferdinand lors d'un concert à Dublin il y a quelques jours © Getty / Kieran Frost

22h00 - 23h00 

  • Shannon And The Clams "Backstreets" Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
  • Melissa Laveaux "Lè Ma Monte Chwal Mwen" No format
  • Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Domino
  • Sylvan Esso "PARAD(w/m)E" Loma Vista Recordings
  • Tommy Genesis "Lucky" Downtown Records
  • Sopico "Arbre De Vie" 75E Session Records
  • Khruangbin Maria Tambien" Night Time Stories
  • Caroline Rose "Bikini" New Rest Records
  • Theo Lawrence And The Hearts "Never Let It Go" Gentilly Potion
  • Muthoni Drummer Queen "Lover" Muthoni Drummer Queen
  • Cut Worms "Till Tomorrow Goes Away" Jagjaguwar
  • Atom TM + Lisokot "Be Bop A Lula" Raster-Artistic Platform
  • The Weeknd + Kendrick Lamar "Pray For Me" Aftermath Records
  • Brainwaltzera "Fxmas Mod Daisy Cahin 25o (Brkn Rotary Hesitant Snr)" Touched Music
  • Baloji "Soleil De Volt" Bella Union

23h00 - minuit 

  • MGMT "One Thing Left To Try" Columbia
  • Indigo Montoya "Carnage" Indigo Montoya
  • Gracias "Toleka" Warner
  • Mr. Mitch feat. Palmistry "VPN (Mechatok Remix)" Planet Mu
  • Lykke Li "Time In A Bottle" LL Recordings
  • Nicola Cruz And Pancho Piedra "Campo Triste" ZZK
  • Rejjie Snow feat Aminé + Dana Williams "Egyptian Luvr" Because
  • Field Music "Time In Joy" Memphis Industries
  • Disconnected "La Hora Mas Oscura" Nein
L'équipe
Mots-clés :
(ré)écouter Transmission Voir plus
Dream Wife, Migos, Angele, Shame, Makeness ... Transmission fait le point sur les curiosités musicales du moment
Drake, Lomepal, Darkie Fiction, young Fathers, Daniel Avery... Transmission explore les nouveautés musicales du moment
Le meilleur des nouveautés musicales, avec Shame, Kali Uchis, Eels, Octavian, Tshegue...
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.