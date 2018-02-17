Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Shannon And The Clams "Backstreets" Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
- Melissa Laveaux "Lè Ma Monte Chwal Mwen" No format
- Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Domino
- Sylvan Esso "PARAD(w/m)E" Loma Vista Recordings
- Tommy Genesis "Lucky" Downtown Records
- Sopico "Arbre De Vie" 75E Session Records
- Khruangbin Maria Tambien" Night Time Stories
- Caroline Rose "Bikini" New Rest Records
- Theo Lawrence And The Hearts "Never Let It Go" Gentilly Potion
- Muthoni Drummer Queen "Lover" Muthoni Drummer Queen
- Cut Worms "Till Tomorrow Goes Away" Jagjaguwar
- Atom TM + Lisokot "Be Bop A Lula" Raster-Artistic Platform
- The Weeknd + Kendrick Lamar "Pray For Me" Aftermath Records
- Brainwaltzera "Fxmas Mod Daisy Cahin 25o (Brkn Rotary Hesitant Snr)" Touched Music
- Baloji "Soleil De Volt" Bella Union
23h00 - minuit
- MGMT "One Thing Left To Try" Columbia
- Indigo Montoya "Carnage" Indigo Montoya
- Gracias "Toleka" Warner
- Mr. Mitch feat. Palmistry "VPN (Mechatok Remix)" Planet Mu
- Lykke Li "Time In A Bottle" LL Recordings
- Nicola Cruz And Pancho Piedra "Campo Triste" ZZK
- Rejjie Snow feat Aminé + Dana Williams "Egyptian Luvr" Because
- Field Music "Time In Joy" Memphis Industries
- Disconnected "La Hora Mas Oscura" Nein