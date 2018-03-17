Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00 :
- Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Domino
- Feu! Chatterton "L'Oiseau" Barclay
- 10LEC6 "Quakerz" Ed Banger Records
- Superorganism "Night Time" Domino
- Hey Elbow "Nocturnal" Adrian Recordings
- Rubin Et Le Paradoxe + Brigitte Fontaine "Le Matin Des Magiciens" Tech Noir
- The Blaze "Heaven" Animal 63
- Anderson .Paak "Til' It's Over" OBE
- Alice Phoebe Lou "She" Alice Phoebe Lou
- E Ruscha V "In The Woods" Beats In Space
- Iyapo "Cuz Luv" Wood//Work
- Tornado Wallace "Zorn Gottes" Animals Dancing
- Jack White "Over And Over" Third Man Records / XL Recordings
23h00 - minuit :
- The Kills "List Of Demand (Reparation)" Domino
- Bon Voyage Organisation "Soleil Dieu" Columbia
- Aïsha Devi "Inner State Of Alchemy" Houndstooth
- Lorde + Run the Jewels "Supercut (El P Remix)" Universal
- Nakhane "Interloper" BMG
- Ladytron "The Animals" Pledge Music
- Re:Deep + Cokiyu "Wearing Lights" Vordergrundmusik
- Abakos + Kae Sun + Jaymie Silk "Morning Glory" Moonshine
- Sordid Sound System "Crescent City" Invisible Inc