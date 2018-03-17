Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

22h00 - 23h00 :

  • Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Domino
  • Feu! Chatterton "L'Oiseau" Barclay
  • 10LEC6 "Quakerz" Ed Banger Records
  • Superorganism "Night Time" Domino
  • Hey Elbow "Nocturnal" Adrian Recordings
  • Rubin Et Le Paradoxe + Brigitte Fontaine "Le Matin Des Magiciens" Tech Noir
  • The Blaze "Heaven" Animal 63
  • Anderson .Paak "Til' It's Over" OBE
  • Alice Phoebe Lou "She" Alice Phoebe Lou
  • E Ruscha V "In The Woods" Beats In Space
  • Iyapo "Cuz Luv" Wood//Work
  • Tornado Wallace "Zorn Gottes" Animals Dancing
  • Jack White "Over And Over" Third Man Records / XL Recordings

23h00 - minuit :

  • The Kills "List Of Demand (Reparation)" Domino
  • Bon Voyage Organisation "Soleil Dieu" Columbia
  • Aïsha Devi "Inner State Of Alchemy" Houndstooth
  • Lorde + Run the Jewels "Supercut (El P Remix)" Universal
  • Nakhane "Interloper" BMG
  • Ladytron "The Animals" Pledge Music
  • Re:Deep + Cokiyu "Wearing Lights" Vordergrundmusik
  • Abakos + Kae Sun + Jaymie Silk "Morning Glory" Moonshine
  • Sordid Sound System "Crescent City" Invisible Inc
