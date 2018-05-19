Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

22h00 - 23h00

  • Queens Of The Stone Age "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" Virgin / EMI
  • Lou Phelps "Come Inside" Last Gang Records
  • Barbagallo "L'Offrande" Arista
  • Cuco "CR-V" Cuco
  • A$AP Rocky "A$AP Forever feat. Moby" RCA
  • Slove "Ce Soir Je M'en Vais" Pschent 
  • Bakar "Million Miles" bash*
  • The Kills "List Of Demands" Domino
  • Rhye "Song For You (Jacques Green Remix)" Caroline
  • Tom Misch "Water Baby feat. Lloyle Carner" Caroline
  • Reverend Beat Man "If I Knew feat. The New Wave" Voodoo Rhythm Records
  • Tootard "Sahra" Glitterbeat Records
  • Bishop Nehru "Driftin'" Nehruvia
  • Physical Therapy "Buttercup" Renascence
  • Aquaserge "Si Tu T'en Vas" La Souterraine

23h00 - minuit

  • Altin Gün "Cemalim" Les Disques Bongo Joe
  • Jeanne Added "Mutate" Believe
  • Châteaughetto "La Nuit" Cheptel Records
  • Guiss Guiss Bou Bess "Jigueena Africa" GGBB
  • Channel Tres "Controller" Godmode
  • Louis The Child "Shake Something feat. Joey Purp" Interscope
  • Wendy Rae Fowler "Plai gold Ring" Round Trip Records
  • Djedjotronic "Electric Body" Boysnoize Records
  • Kelela "Frontline" Warp
