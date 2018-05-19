Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Queens Of The Stone Age "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" Virgin / EMI
- Lou Phelps "Come Inside" Last Gang Records
- Barbagallo "L'Offrande" Arista
- Cuco "CR-V" Cuco
- A$AP Rocky "A$AP Forever feat. Moby" RCA
- Slove "Ce Soir Je M'en Vais" Pschent
- Bakar "Million Miles" bash*
- The Kills "List Of Demands" Domino
- Rhye "Song For You (Jacques Green Remix)" Caroline
- Tom Misch "Water Baby feat. Lloyle Carner" Caroline
- Reverend Beat Man "If I Knew feat. The New Wave" Voodoo Rhythm Records
- Tootard "Sahra" Glitterbeat Records
- Bishop Nehru "Driftin'" Nehruvia
- Physical Therapy "Buttercup" Renascence
- Aquaserge "Si Tu T'en Vas" La Souterraine
23h00 - minuit
- Altin Gün "Cemalim" Les Disques Bongo Joe
- Jeanne Added "Mutate" Believe
- Châteaughetto "La Nuit" Cheptel Records
- Guiss Guiss Bou Bess "Jigueena Africa" GGBB
- Channel Tres "Controller" Godmode
- Louis The Child "Shake Something feat. Joey Purp" Interscope
- Wendy Rae Fowler "Plai gold Ring" Round Trip Records
- Djedjotronic "Electric Body" Boysnoize Records
- Kelela "Frontline" Warp