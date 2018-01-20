Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Brockhampton lors d'un concert à Los Angeles en octobre 2017 © AFP / Kevin Winter / Getty Images North America

22h00 - 23h00

  • Franz Ferdinand "Feel The Love" Domino
  • Feu! Chatterton "L'ivresse" Barclay
  • Tribal Rebel Ludi "Luminance" Subterranean Wavelenght
  • Daniel Luppi & Parquet Courts feat. Karen O "Soul And Cigarette" Columbia
  • Groupe Mostla "L'Amour C'est Mieux" La Souterraine
  • Oscar Key Sung feat. Ah Mer Ah Su + HTML Flowers "Fools" Oscar Key Sung
  • Hey Elbow "Quest" Adrian Recordings
  • Brockhampton "Boogie" Brockhampton
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club "Little Things Gone Wild" Pias
  • Justin Timberlake "Filthy" Sony
  • Nicolas Jaar "America ! I'm For The Birds" Other People
  • Daniel Alexander "Chinooks" Maison Ainsi
  • Hanreti "Allday" Little Jig Records
  • David Byrne "Everybody's Coming To My house" WEA

23h00 - minuit

  • Jack White "Connected By Love" Beggars
  • Khalid "Young Dumb And Broke" RCA
  • Mou "Godbless" Futur
  • Oliver Tree "Upside Down" WEA
  • Spitzer "Osterman" Veckman
  • Total Control "Luxury Vacuum" After
  • Anna Von Hausswolff "The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra (Couleur3 Edit)" City Slang
  • Billie Eilish feat. Vince Staples "Andburn" Polydor
  • Referendum "Design In Motion" Rendez-Vous Digital
  • Tim Dup "Paradoxe" Sony
