Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Franz Ferdinand "Feel The Love" Domino
- Feu! Chatterton "L'ivresse" Barclay
- Tribal Rebel Ludi "Luminance" Subterranean Wavelenght
- Daniel Luppi & Parquet Courts feat. Karen O "Soul And Cigarette" Columbia
- Groupe Mostla "L'Amour C'est Mieux" La Souterraine
- Oscar Key Sung feat. Ah Mer Ah Su + HTML Flowers "Fools" Oscar Key Sung
- Hey Elbow "Quest" Adrian Recordings
- Brockhampton "Boogie" Brockhampton
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club "Little Things Gone Wild" Pias
- Justin Timberlake "Filthy" Sony
- Nicolas Jaar "America ! I'm For The Birds" Other People
- Daniel Alexander "Chinooks" Maison Ainsi
- Hanreti "Allday" Little Jig Records
- David Byrne "Everybody's Coming To My house" WEA
23h00 - minuit
- Jack White "Connected By Love" Beggars
- Khalid "Young Dumb And Broke" RCA
- Mou "Godbless" Futur
- Oliver Tree "Upside Down" WEA
- Spitzer "Osterman" Veckman
- Total Control "Luxury Vacuum" After
- Anna Von Hausswolff "The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra (Couleur3 Edit)" City Slang
- Billie Eilish feat. Vince Staples "Andburn" Polydor
- Referendum "Design In Motion" Rendez-Vous Digital
- Tim Dup "Paradoxe" Sony