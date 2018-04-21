Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00 :
- Courtney Barnett "Nameless, Faceless" Milk Records
- Flavien Berger "Brutalisme" Pan European Recordings
- Rex Orange County + Benny Sings "Loving is easy" Rex Orange County
- Brockhampton "Hottie" Question Everything
- Oh! Tiger Mountain "Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous" Microphone Recordings
- Radio 123 "Manga Manga" Post Post
- Sassy 009 "Feel Me" Hand Up
- The Weeknd + Gesaffelstein "Hurt You" The Weeknd XO / Republic Records
- Zeal + Ardor "Gravedigger's Chant" Manuel Gagneux
- Olden Yolk "Takes One To Know One (Couleur3 Edit)" Trouble In Mind
- Tom Trago "The Creation Of Lalibela" Dekmantel
- Midlife "The Magnificent Moon (Couleur3 Edit)" Research Records
- Charlotte Gainsbourg "Sylvia Says (Tensnake Remix)" Because
23h00 - minuit :
- Let's Eat Grandman "Falling Into Me" Transgressive Records
- Loud "56K" Joy Ride Records
- Elkka "We're Here" Femme Culture
- L.A. Salami "Jean Is Gone" Sunday Best
- HER "Neighborhood" Barclay
- Kilchhofer "Lubbari" Marionette
- Paper Dollhouse "Haze" MoonDome Records
- 070 Shake "Lost In Love" Getting Out Our Dreams
- Animal Print "The Last Night Of Laura Palmer"