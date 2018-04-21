Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

22h00 - 23h00 :

  • Courtney Barnett "Nameless, Faceless" Milk Records
  • Flavien Berger "Brutalisme" Pan European Recordings
  • Rex Orange County + Benny Sings "Loving is easy" Rex Orange County
  • Brockhampton "Hottie" Question Everything
  • Oh! Tiger Mountain "Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous" Microphone Recordings
  • Radio 123 "Manga Manga" Post Post
  • Sassy 009 "Feel Me" Hand Up
  • The Weeknd + Gesaffelstein "Hurt You" The Weeknd XO / Republic Records
  • Zeal + Ardor "Gravedigger's Chant" Manuel Gagneux
  • Olden Yolk "Takes One To Know One (Couleur3 Edit)" Trouble In Mind
  • Tom Trago "The Creation Of Lalibela" Dekmantel
  • Midlife "The Magnificent Moon (Couleur3 Edit)" Research Records
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg "Sylvia Says (Tensnake Remix)" Because

23h00 - minuit :

  • Let's Eat Grandman "Falling Into Me" Transgressive Records
  • Loud "56K" Joy Ride Records
  • Elkka "We're Here" Femme Culture
  • L.A. Salami "Jean Is Gone" Sunday Best
  • HER "Neighborhood" Barclay
  • Kilchhofer "Lubbari" Marionette
  • Paper Dollhouse "Haze" MoonDome Records
  • 070 Shake "Lost In Love" Getting Out Our Dreams
  • Animal Print "The Last Night Of Laura Palmer"
