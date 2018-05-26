Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00 - 23h00
- Jungle "Happy Man" XL Recordings
- Turtlenecked "To-Day" Turtlenecked
- JD. Reid "Hum feat. 808INK" Baby Gravy
- Teme Tan + Le Motel "Le Ciel" Pias
- King Tuff "Psycho Star" Sub Pop
- Jorja Smith "Where Did I Go ?" Because
- Myth Syzer "Météo feat. Oklou" Animal63
- The Shacks "Blue And Grey" Big Crown Records
- Nicola Son "Amanha Ja Era" João Del
- Courtney Barnett "Need A Little Time" Milk Records
- Joji "Yeah Right" 88rising Music
- Leon Bridges "Beyond" Columbia
- Boy Azooga éJerry" Heavenly Recordings
- Sophie Hunger "She Makes President" Superman
- Myd "Bingo" Ed Banger
- Arctic Monkeys "Four Out Of Five" Domino
23h00 - minuit
- Childish Gambino "This Is America" RCA
- Maribou State "Turnmills" Counter Records
- Nina Kinert + Samuel T. Herring "Chapped Lips" V2
- The Triangle "Dead Traveler" InFine
- A Place To Bury Stranger "There's Only One Of Us" Dead Oceans
- Nina Buchanan "Cynd'i's Theme" Nice Music
- Princess Nokia "Look Up Kid" Rough Trade
- Septentrio "Cold" Septentrio
- Charge It To The Game