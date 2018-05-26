Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

22h00 - 23h00

  • Jungle "Happy Man" XL Recordings
  • Turtlenecked "To-Day" Turtlenecked
  • JD. Reid "Hum feat. 808INK" Baby Gravy
  • Teme Tan + Le Motel "Le Ciel" Pias
  • King Tuff "Psycho Star" Sub Pop
  • Jorja Smith "Where Did I Go ?" Because
  • Myth Syzer "Météo feat. Oklou" Animal63
  • The Shacks "Blue And Grey" Big Crown Records
  • Nicola Son "Amanha Ja Era" João Del
  • Courtney Barnett "Need A Little Time" Milk Records
  • Joji "Yeah Right" 88rising Music
  • Leon Bridges "Beyond" Columbia
  • Boy Azooga éJerry" Heavenly Recordings
  • Sophie Hunger "She Makes President" Superman
  • Myd "Bingo" Ed Banger
  • Arctic Monkeys "Four Out Of Five" Domino

23h00 - minuit

  • Childish Gambino "This Is America" RCA
  • Maribou State "Turnmills" Counter Records
  • Nina Kinert + Samuel T. Herring "Chapped Lips" V2
  • The Triangle "Dead Traveler" InFine
  • A Place To Bury Stranger "There's Only One Of Us" Dead Oceans
  • Nina Buchanan "Cynd'i's Theme" Nice Music
  • Princess Nokia "Look Up Kid" Rough Trade
  • Septentrio "Cold" Septentrio
