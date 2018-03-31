Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.

Mark Oliver Everett, du groupe Eels, sur scène lors d'un concert à Rock en Seine
Mark Oliver Everett, du groupe Eels, sur scène lors d'un concert à Rock en Seine © AFP / Thomas Samson

22h00-23h00 :

  • Eels "Today Is The Day" Pias
  • Bon Voyage Organisation "Goma" Columbia
  • Black Eyed Peas "Street Livin" Interscope
  • Duck Duck Grey Grey "Bing Bang" Casbah Records
  • Moussa "Cabrioli" Moussa
  • Durand Jones And The Indications "Smile" Dead Oceans
  • Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Domino
  • Rejjie Snow + Aminé "Egyptian Luvr" Because
  • James Blake "Vincent" Polydor
  • Feu! Chatterton "L'Ivresse" Barclay
  • Shame "The Lick" Dead Oceans
  • Aleksi Perälä "GBLFT1740065" Trip Records
  • Clara Luciani "La Grenade" Initial

23h00-minuit :

  • The Weeknd + Kendrick Lamar "Pray For Me" Polydor
  • Karen O + Michael Kiwanuka "Yo! My Saint" Karen O
  • Amen Dunes "Blue Rose" Sacred Bones Records
  • Pendentif "Vertige Exhaussé" Pias
  • Darkie Fiction "Selula" Darkie Fiction
  • John Tejada "Hypocondriac" Kompakt
  • Everything Is Recorded + Infinite "Be My Friend" XL Recordings
  • Ja Ja Dickicht "Brain Surgery" Mouthwatering Records
  • The Limiñanas + Betrand Belin "Dimanche (Laurent Garnier Remix)" Because
