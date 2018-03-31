Sonars en éveil sur les zones de forte intensité musicale pour une immersion éclectique, curieuse et cosmopolite au cœur des productions actuelles.
22h00-23h00 :
- Eels "Today Is The Day" Pias
- Bon Voyage Organisation "Goma" Columbia
- Black Eyed Peas "Street Livin" Interscope
- Duck Duck Grey Grey "Bing Bang" Casbah Records
- Moussa "Cabrioli" Moussa
- Durand Jones And The Indications "Smile" Dead Oceans
- Franz Ferdinand "Lazy Boy" Domino
- Rejjie Snow + Aminé "Egyptian Luvr" Because
- James Blake "Vincent" Polydor
- Feu! Chatterton "L'Ivresse" Barclay
- Shame "The Lick" Dead Oceans
- Aleksi Perälä "GBLFT1740065" Trip Records
- Clara Luciani "La Grenade" Initial
23h00-minuit :
- The Weeknd + Kendrick Lamar "Pray For Me" Polydor
- Karen O + Michael Kiwanuka "Yo! My Saint" Karen O
- Amen Dunes "Blue Rose" Sacred Bones Records
- Pendentif "Vertige Exhaussé" Pias
- Darkie Fiction "Selula" Darkie Fiction
- John Tejada "Hypocondriac" Kompakt
- Everything Is Recorded + Infinite "Be My Friend" XL Recordings
- Ja Ja Dickicht "Brain Surgery" Mouthwatering Records
- The Limiñanas + Betrand Belin "Dimanche (Laurent Garnier Remix)" Because