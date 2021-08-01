Plus qu’un musicien, Bob Dylan reste l’emblème de toute une époque. Et tout cet été, Very Good Trip le prouve et vous l'explique sur France Inter.

Van Morrison, Bob Dylan et Robbie Robertson sur scène le 25 novembre 1976 à San Francisco, Californie. © Getty / Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives

Bob Dylan :

« I Want You » extrait de l’album album « Blonde on Blonde »

« Like a Rolling Stone - Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, May 1966 » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 - No Direction Home : Soundtrack - a Martin Scorsese Picture »

« Absolutely Sweet Marie - Take 1, Alternate Take » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 12 - 1965-1966 The Cutting Edge, Deluxe Edition »

« Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again - Take 13, Alternate Take » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 12 - 1965-1966 The Cutting Edge, Deluxe Edition »

« Just Like a Woman » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 : Bob Dylan Live 1966 - The “ Royal Albert Hall ” Concert »

« Fourth Time Around » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 : Bob Dylan Live 1966 - The “ Royal Albert Hall ” Concert »

Manfred Mann : « The Mighty Quinn - Mono Version » extrait de la compilation « The Very Best of the Fontana Years »

Fairport Convention : « Si tu dois partir » extrait de l’album « Unhalfbricking »

Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & the Trinity : « This Wheel’s on Fire - Remastered » extrait de l’album « Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & the Trinity »

The Band : « I Shall Be Released - Remastered » extrait de l’album « Music from Big Pink (Remastered) »

Bob Dylan and the Band :