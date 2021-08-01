Plus qu’un musicien, Bob Dylan reste l’emblème de toute une époque. Et tout cet été, Very Good Trip le prouve et vous l'explique sur France Inter.
Bob Dylan :
- « I Want You » extrait de l’album album « Blonde on Blonde »
- « Like a Rolling Stone - Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, May 1966 » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 - No Direction Home : Soundtrack - a Martin Scorsese Picture »
- « Absolutely Sweet Marie - Take 1, Alternate Take » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 12 - 1965-1966 The Cutting Edge, Deluxe Edition »
- « Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again - Take 13, Alternate Take » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 12 - 1965-1966 The Cutting Edge, Deluxe Edition »
- « Just Like a Woman » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 : Bob Dylan Live 1966 - The “ Royal Albert Hall ” Concert »
- « Fourth Time Around » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 : Bob Dylan Live 1966 - The “ Royal Albert Hall ” Concert »
Manfred Mann : « The Mighty Quinn - Mono Version » extrait de la compilation « The Very Best of the Fontana Years »
Fairport Convention : « Si tu dois partir » extrait de l’album « Unhalfbricking »
Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & the Trinity : « This Wheel’s on Fire - Remastered » extrait de l’album « Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & the Trinity »
The Band : « I Shall Be Released - Remastered » extrait de l’album « Music from Big Pink (Remastered) »
Bob Dylan and the Band :
- « Million Dollar Bash - Take 1 » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 : The Basement Tapes, Complete »
- « You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere - Take 1 » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 : The Basement Tapes, Complete »
- « Nothing Was Delivered - Take 1 » extrait de l’album « The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 : The Basement Tapes, Complete »