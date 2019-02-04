Initialement connu comme leader des Modern Lovers, groupe considéré comme l'une des meilleures influences de la scène punk rock américaine, Jonathan Richman a poursuivi une longue carrière, atypique, discrète et extrêmement prolifique. Michka Assayas nous raconte ...

Le chanteur, Jonathan Richman, sur scène pendant le festival Beach Goth au parc historique national de Los Angeles le 5 août 2018, en Californie. © Getty / Scott Dudelson

The Modern Lovers :

« Roadrunner » extrait de l’album « The Modern Lovers »

« She Cracked » extrait de l’album « The Modern Lovers »

Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers :

« New England » extrait de l’album « Roadrunner - The Beserkley Collection »

« Ice Cream Man » extrait de l’album « Rock’n’Roll with the Modern Lovers »

« Egyptian Reggae - Live » extrait de l’album « Rock’n’Roll with the Modern Lovers »

Jonathan Richman :

« When I Dance » extrait de l’album « I’m So Confused »

« That Summer Feeling » extrait de l’album « Jonathan Sings! »

« I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar » extrait de l’album « Action Packed - The Best of Jonathan Richman »

Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers : « Here Come the Martian Martians » extrait de l’album « Roadrunner - The Beserkley Collection »

Jonathan Richman :

« Cosi veloce » extrait de l’album « Not So Much to Be Loved As to Love »

« On a du soleil » extrait de l’album « Not So Much to Be Loved As to Love »

« Una Fuerza alla (A Higher Power) » extrait de l’album « ¡Jonathan, te vas a emocionar! »

Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers :