Initialement connu comme leader des Modern Lovers, groupe considéré comme l'une des meilleures influences de la scène punk rock américaine, Jonathan Richman a poursuivi une longue carrière, atypique, discrète et extrêmement prolifique. Michka Assayas nous raconte ...
The Modern Lovers :
- « Roadrunner » extrait de l’album « The Modern Lovers »
- « She Cracked » extrait de l’album « The Modern Lovers »
Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers :
- « New England » extrait de l’album « Roadrunner - The Beserkley Collection »
- « Ice Cream Man » extrait de l’album « Rock’n’Roll with the Modern Lovers »
- « Egyptian Reggae - Live » extrait de l’album « Rock’n’Roll with the Modern Lovers »
Jonathan Richman :
- « When I Dance » extrait de l’album « I’m So Confused »
- « That Summer Feeling » extrait de l’album « Jonathan Sings! »
- « I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar » extrait de l’album « Action Packed - The Best of Jonathan Richman »
Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers : « Here Come the Martian Martians » extrait de l’album « Roadrunner - The Beserkley Collection »
Jonathan Richman :
- « Cosi veloce » extrait de l’album « Not So Much to Be Loved As to Love »
- « On a du soleil » extrait de l’album « Not So Much to Be Loved As to Love »
- « Una Fuerza alla (A Higher Power) » extrait de l’album « ¡Jonathan, te vas a emocionar! »
Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers :
- « South American Folk Songs » extrait de l’album « Rock’n’Roll with the Modern Lovers »
- « Back in Your Life » extrait de l’album « Back in Your Life »