Ce soir, Michka Assayas vous faire découvrir de nouveaux morceaux, ancrés dans un monde situé entre l'électro-pop et le psychédélisme.

Gaz Coombes sur scène à l'Alexandra Palace en 2016 à Londres.
Gaz Coombes sur scène à l'Alexandra Palace en 2016 à Londres. © Getty / Gus Stewart

Programmation musicale :

  • Gaz Coombes, « Deep Pockets » album « World’s Strongest Man »
  • Parquet Courts, « Mardi Gras Beads » single
  • Wand,« Pure Romance » single
  • They Might Be Giants, « Let’s Get This Over With » album « I Like Fun »
  • Jack Ladder, « Susan » album « Blue Poles »
  • Alexis Taylor, « I Feel You » album « Beautiful Thing »
  • The Sea and Cake, « These Falling Arms » single
  • GUM,« The Underdog » album « The Underdog »
  • Hookworms,« The Soft Season » album « Microshift »
  • Black Moth Super Rainbow, « Bad Fuckin Times » album « Panic Blooms »
  • The Pineapple Thief, « Fend for Yourself » (featuring The Anchoress) single
