Ce soir, Michka Assayas vous faire découvrir de nouveaux morceaux, ancrés dans un monde situé entre l'électro-pop et le psychédélisme.
Programmation musicale :
- Gaz Coombes, « Deep Pockets » album « World’s Strongest Man »
- Parquet Courts, « Mardi Gras Beads » single
- Wand,« Pure Romance » single
- They Might Be Giants, « Let’s Get This Over With » album « I Like Fun »
- Jack Ladder, « Susan » album « Blue Poles »
- Alexis Taylor, « I Feel You » album « Beautiful Thing »
- The Sea and Cake, « These Falling Arms » single
- GUM,« The Underdog » album « The Underdog »
- Hookworms,« The Soft Season » album « Microshift »
- Black Moth Super Rainbow, « Bad Fuckin Times » album « Panic Blooms »
- The Pineapple Thief, « Fend for Yourself » (featuring The Anchoress) single