Michka Assayas va vous dire tout le bien de ce qu'il pense de ces mythiques studios d'enregistrement spécialisés dans la musique soul, particulièrement dans les années 1960 et 1970.
- Aretha Franklin : « I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) » extrait de l’album « I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You »
- Arthur Alexander : « You Better Move On » extrait de la compilation « The Best of Arthur Alexander - You Better Move On »
- The Tams : « What Kind of Fool (Do You Think I Am) » extrait de la compilation Artistes divers « The Year Is 1963 »
- Tommy Roe : « Everybody » extrait de la compilation « Everybody »
- Otis Redding : « You Left the Water Running » extrait du coffret Artistes divers « The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 »
- Wilson Pickett : « Land of 1,000 Dances » extrait de la compilation « A Man and a Half »
- Arthur Conley : « Sweet Soul Music » extrait de la compilation « The Platinum Collection »
- Etta James : « Tell Mama » extrait de l’album « Tell Mama - The Complete Muscle Shoals Sessions » (remasterisé)
- Candi Staton : « How Can I Put Out the Flame (When You Keep the Fire Burning) » extrait de l’album « Stand by Your Man »
- Percy Sledge : « When a Man Loves a Woman » extrait de l’album « The Atlantic Recordings » (version remasterisée)
- Clarence Carter : « Slip Away » extrait de la compilation « The Platinum Collection »
- The Box Tops : « I’m Your Puppet » extrait de l’album « The Letter/Neon Rainbow »
- Bobbie Gentry : « Fancy » extrait de la compilation « I’ll Never Fall in Love Again - The Best of »
- Paul Anka : « Bring the Wine » extrait de l’album « Anka »