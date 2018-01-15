Michka Assayas va vous dire tout le bien de ce qu'il pense de ces mythiques studios d'enregistrement spécialisés dans la musique soul, particulièrement dans les années 1960 et 1970.

Le scénariste et producteur Rick Hall pose pour un portrait dans son bureau aux Studios FAME en 1968 à Muscle Shoals, en Alabama.
Le scénariste et producteur Rick Hall pose pour un portrait dans son bureau aux Studios FAME en 1968 à Muscle Shoals, en Alabama. © Getty / House of Fame LLC/Archives Michael Ochs
  • Aretha Franklin : « I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) » extrait de l’album « I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You » 
  • Arthur Alexander : « You Better Move On » extrait de la compilation « The Best of Arthur Alexander - You Better Move On » 
  • The Tams : « What Kind of Fool (Do You Think I Am) » extrait de la compilation Artistes divers « The Year Is 1963 » 
  • Tommy Roe : « Everybody » extrait de la compilation « Everybody » 
  • Otis Redding : « You Left the Water Running » extrait du coffret Artistes divers « The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 » 
  • Wilson Pickett : « Land of 1,000 Dances » extrait de la compilation «  A Man and a Half » 
  • Arthur Conley : « Sweet Soul Music » extrait de la compilation « The Platinum Collection » 
  • Etta James : « Tell Mama » extrait de l’album « Tell Mama - The Complete Muscle Shoals Sessions » (remasterisé) 
  • Candi Staton : « How Can I Put Out the Flame (When You Keep the Fire Burning) » extrait de l’album « Stand by Your Man » 
  • Percy Sledge : « When a Man Loves a Woman » extrait de l’album « The Atlantic Recordings » (version remasterisée) 
  • Clarence Carter : « Slip Away » extrait de la compilation « The Platinum Collection » 
  • The Box Tops : « I’m Your Puppet » extrait de l’album « The Letter/Neon Rainbow » 
  • Bobbie Gentry : « Fancy » extrait de la compilation « I’ll Never Fall in Love Again - The Best of » 
  • Paul Anka : « Bring the Wine » extrait de l’album « Anka » 
