Après vous avoir offert en exclusivité le concert de The National au Café de la Danse, le groupe y présentait les titres de "I Am Easy to Find" (sortie en mai 2019), Michka Assayas revient sur la galaxie The National : Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Justin Vernon ou encore Andrew Bird côtoient Matt Berninger et sa bande.

The National en concert au Café de la Danse le 15 avril 2019
The National en concert au Café de la Danse le 15 avril 2019 © Getty / David Wolff - Patrick

SETLIST

  • The National "So Far Around the Bend" //  Album Dark Was the Night 
  • Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner, James McAlister "Mercury" // album Planetarium
  • J. Vernon & B. Dessner "Big Red Machine" // Dark Was the Night  
  • Antony & Bryce Dessner "I Was Young When I Left Home" // album Dark Was the Night
  • The National "Morning Dew" // album Day of the Dead 
  • EL VY "Paul Is Alive" // album Return of the Moon
  • Joy Williams & Matt Berninger "Hush (Theme from Turn)" single 
  • Matt Berninger & Andrew Bird "A Lyke Wake Dirge" single 
  • Little May "Boardwalks" (Remastered 2015) // album For the Company  
  • Luluc "Heist" // album Sculptor 
  • Brooklyn Youth Chorus "Black Mountain Song" // album Black Mountain Songs 

