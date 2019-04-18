Après vous avoir offert en exclusivité le concert de The National au Café de la Danse, le groupe y présentait les titres de "I Am Easy to Find" (sortie en mai 2019), Michka Assayas revient sur la galaxie The National : Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Justin Vernon ou encore Andrew Bird côtoient Matt Berninger et sa bande.
SETLIST
- The National "So Far Around the Bend" // Album Dark Was the Night
- Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner, James McAlister "Mercury" // album Planetarium
- J. Vernon & B. Dessner "Big Red Machine" // Dark Was the Night
- Antony & Bryce Dessner "I Was Young When I Left Home" // album Dark Was the Night
- The National "Morning Dew" // album Day of the Dead
- EL VY "Paul Is Alive" // album Return of the Moon
- Joy Williams & Matt Berninger "Hush (Theme from Turn)" single
- Matt Berninger & Andrew Bird "A Lyke Wake Dirge" single
- Little May "Boardwalks" (Remastered 2015) // album For the Company
- Luluc "Heist" // album Sculptor
- Brooklyn Youth Chorus "Black Mountain Song" // album Black Mountain Songs
