Very Good Trip est une malle au trésor, une malle magique, car inépuisables de bonnes pépites musicales à écouter sans modération.
- Big Thief : « Not - Edit » single
- The Delines : « Eight Floors Up » single
- Julia Jacklin : « Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You »
- Robert Forster : « I’ll Look After You » album « Inferno »
- Peter Perrett : « Heavenly Day » album « Humanworld »
- Kevin Morby : « No Halo » album « Oh My God »
- Andrew Bird : « Olympians » album « My Finest Work Yet »
- Ezra Furman : « Transition from Nowhere t o Nowhere » album « Twelve Nudes »
- Purple Mountains : « Darkness and Cold » album « Purple Mountains »
- Shana Cleveland : « Face of the Sun » album « Night of the Worm Moon »
- Joan Shelley : « Cycle » album « Like te River Loves the Sea »
- Damien Jurado : « Throw Me Now Your Arms » album « In the Shape of a Storm »