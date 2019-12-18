Very Good Trip est une malle au trésor, une malle magique, car inépuisables de bonnes pépites musicales à écouter sans modération.

La chanteuse et compositrice Julia Jacklin en concert au O2 Forum Kentish Town le 3 décembre 2019 à Londres
La chanteuse et compositrice Julia Jacklin en concert au O2 Forum Kentish Town le 3 décembre 2019 à Londres © Getty / Lorne Thomson / Redferns
  • Big Thief : « Not - Edit » single 
  • The Delines : « Eight Floors Up » single 
  • Julia Jacklin : « Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You » 
  • Robert Forster : « I’ll Look After You » album « Inferno » 
  • Peter Perrett : « Heavenly Day » album « Humanworld » 
  • Kevin Morby : « No Halo » album « Oh My God » 
  • Andrew Bird : « Olympians » album « My Finest Work Yet » 
  • Ezra Furman : « Transition from Nowhere t o Nowhere » album « Twelve Nudes » 
  • Purple Mountains : « Darkness and Cold » album « Purple Mountains » 
  • Shana Cleveland : « Face of the Sun » album « Night of the Worm Moon » 
  • Joan Shelley : « Cycle » album « Like te River Loves the Sea » 
  • Damien Jurado : « Throw Me Now Your Arms » album « In the Shape of a Storm » 
