Ce soir, Mischka Assayas vous offre un tour dans les plus jeunes et plus belles voix de la musique américaine traditionnelle.

Ray LaMontagne à Chicago en 2016
Ray LaMontagne à Chicago en 2016 © Getty / Erika Goldring

Programmation musicale :

  • Ray LaMontagne, « Such a Simple Thing » single
  • The Avett Brothers, « No Hard Feelings » album « True Sadness »
  • The Felice Brothers, « Aerosol Ball » album « Life in the Dark »
  • Ryan Adams, « Baby I Love You » single
  • Josh Ritter, « Miles Away » single 
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, « If We Were Vampires » album « The Nashville Sound »
  • The Low Anthem, « Give My Body Back » album « The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea »
  • Father John Misty, « Just Dumb Enough to Try » single
  • Nev Cottee, « Northern Light » single
  • Jonathan Wilson, « There’s a Light - Acoustic Version » single
