Ce soir, Mischka Assayas vous offre un tour dans les plus jeunes et plus belles voix de la musique américaine traditionnelle.
Programmation musicale :
- Ray LaMontagne, « Such a Simple Thing » single
- The Avett Brothers, « No Hard Feelings » album « True Sadness »
- The Felice Brothers, « Aerosol Ball » album « Life in the Dark »
- Ryan Adams, « Baby I Love You » single
- Josh Ritter, « Miles Away » single
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, « If We Were Vampires » album « The Nashville Sound »
- The Low Anthem, « Give My Body Back » album « The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea »
- Father John Misty, « Just Dumb Enough to Try » single
- Nev Cottee, « Northern Light » single
- Jonathan Wilson, « There’s a Light - Acoustic Version » single